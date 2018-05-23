Young Tipperary team will take on All-Ireland champions Cork in Munster Senior Camogie Final

Tipperary will be underdogs when they play All-Ireland champions Cork in the Munster Senior Camogie Final in Cork this Saturday, May 26th.

The match will throw in at 1.30 at the redeveloped Pairc Ui Chaoimh, a venue Cork camogie rarely gets to use.

Tipperary were very impressive against Limerick in the Munster semi-final played in The Ragg, winning by an eleven-points margin.

Sarah Quigley of Nenagh made her Munster championship debut in goal, with the experienced Ciannait Walsh and Gemma Grace in front of her.

Laura Loughnane is settling into her corner back role, even though she plays in attack for Thurles Sarsfields.

Karen Kennedy at number six is maturing into a senior centre back, having excelled there at under 16 and minor level.

Due to the fixture change from May 20th to May 26th, Clodagh Quirke and Ceannait Walsh have changed holiday plans for the Tipp cause and will hopefully be available.

Cáit Devane has shown real leadership up front and her free-taking and ball distribution have helped enormously.

Casey Hennessy had a dramatic senior debut, scoring six points.

With Sarah Fryday, Orla O' Dwyer and Ciardha Maher all having a height advantage, Tipp's half forwards could contest well under the puckout, an area where Cork dominated against Tipperary in the 2017 All-Ireland championship.

Grace O’Brien and Jean Kelly are all capable of getting on the scoresheet.

Some Tipperary defenders who were impressive during the Munster Intermediate and National League Division 2 campaigns included Caroline Mullaney and Mary Burke.

The fast-paced Megan Ryan will also be hoping to retain her position, having been introduced against Limerick.

Cork were beaten by Limerick in last year’s Munster Final and they will miss Orla Cotter on Saturday, as she is getting married.

Admission to Pairc Ui Chaoimh for the Munster Final for adults is only €10, with under 16s being admitted free.

Tipperary will also be keeping one eye on the All- Ireland championship which begins on June 9th with a home match against Meath, followed by a tricky June 16th fixture away to Galway.