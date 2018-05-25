Six changes on Tipperary Senior Hurling team to face Cork
Michael Cahill has been recalled to the Tipperary team for Sunday's Munster Senior Hurling Championship game against Cork at Semple Stadium
Manager Michael Ryan has made six changes on the Tipperary Senior Hurling team to play Cork in Sunday's Munster Senior Hurling Championship game against Cork at Semple Stadium (2pm).
From the side beaten by Limerick last Sunday, Sean O'Brien, Michael Cahill and Joe O'Dwyer have been drafted into the defence in place of Alan Flynn, Donagh Maher and Barry Heffernan.
Brendan Maher replaces Willie Connors at midfield, while Seamus Callanan and Patrick 'Bonner' Maher, who were introduced against Limerick, hold onto their places at the expense of John O'Dwyer and Sean Curran.
The team is
1. Brian Hogan - Lorrha-Dorrha
2. Sean O'Brien - Newport
3. Séamus Kennedy - St. Mary's Clonmel
4. Michael Cahill - Thurles Sarsfields
5. Joe O'Dwyer - Killenaule
6. Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields
7. Padraic Maher (captain) - Thurles Sarsfields
8. Brendan Maher -Borris-Ileigh
9. Billy McCarthy - Thurles Sarsfields
10. Dan McCormack - Borris-Ileigh
11. Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
12. Patrick Maher - Lorrha-Dorrha
13. Seamus Callanan - Drom-Inch
14. Jason Forde - Silvermines
15. John McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
Substitutes -
16. Daragh Mooney - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
17. James Barry - Upperchurch-Drombane
18. Ger Browne - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
19. Willie Connors - Kiladangan
20. Seán Curran - Mullinahone
21. Paudie Feehan - Killenaule
22. Alan Flynn - Kiladangan
23. Barry Heffernan - Nenagh Éire Óg
24. Donagh Maher - Burgess
25. Jake Morris - Nenagh Éire Óg
26. John O'Dwyer - Killenaule
Meanwhile, Tipperary Minor Hurling manager Tommy Dunne has made three changes in personnel ahead of Sunday's match against Cork at Semple Stadium (12 noon) from last week's starting fifteen that was beaten by Limerick, with Jack Morrissey, Kevin Maher and Cian O'Farrell brought into the side.
The Tipperary minor team is -
1. Aaron Browne - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
2. Conor O’Dwyer - Cashel King Cormacs
3. Conor Whelan - Mullinahone
4. Kevin Hayes - Moycarkey-Borris
5. Johnny Ryan (captain) - Arravale Rovers
6. Fintan Purcell - Drom-Inch
7. Frank Hanafin - Holycross-Ballycahill
8. Max Hackett - Moycarkey-Borris
9. John Campion - Drom-Inch
10. Seán Hayes - Kiladangan
11. Jack Morrissey - Moycarkey-Borris
12. Kian O’Kelly - Kilruane MacDonaghs
13. Kevin Maher - Borris-Ileigh
14. Cian O'Farrell - Nenagh Éire Óg
15. James Devaney - Borris-Ileigh
Substitutes -
16. Enda Dunphy - St. Mary's Clonmel
17. Sean Phelan - Nenagh Éire Óg
18. Mikey O’Shea - Mullinahone
19. Devon Ryan - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
20. Ryan Renehan - Cappawhite
21. Keith Ryan - Upperchurch-Drombane
22. James Synnott - Roscrea
23. Oisin Larkin - Borrisokane
24. Billy O’Connor - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on