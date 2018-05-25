Six changes on Tipperary Senior Hurling team to face Cork

Manager Michael Ryan has made six changes on the Tipperary Senior Hurling team to play Cork in Sunday's Munster Senior Hurling Championship game against Cork at Semple Stadium (2pm).

From the side beaten by Limerick last Sunday, Sean O'Brien, Michael Cahill and Joe O'Dwyer have been drafted into the defence in place of Alan Flynn, Donagh Maher and Barry Heffernan.

Brendan Maher replaces Willie Connors at midfield, while Seamus Callanan and Patrick 'Bonner' Maher, who were introduced against Limerick, hold onto their places at the expense of John O'Dwyer and Sean Curran.

The team is

1. Brian Hogan - Lorrha-Dorrha

2. Sean O'Brien - Newport

3. Séamus Kennedy - St. Mary's Clonmel

4. Michael Cahill - Thurles Sarsfields

5. Joe O'Dwyer - Killenaule

6. Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields

7. Padraic Maher (captain) - Thurles Sarsfields

8. Brendan Maher -Borris-Ileigh

9. Billy McCarthy - Thurles Sarsfields

10. Dan McCormack - Borris-Ileigh

11. Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

12. Patrick Maher - Lorrha-Dorrha

13. Seamus Callanan - Drom-Inch

14. Jason Forde - Silvermines

15. John McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

Substitutes -

16. Daragh Mooney - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

17. James Barry - Upperchurch-Drombane

18. Ger Browne - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

19. Willie Connors - Kiladangan

20. Seán Curran - Mullinahone

21. Paudie Feehan - Killenaule

22. Alan Flynn - Kiladangan

23. Barry Heffernan - Nenagh Éire Óg

24. Donagh Maher - Burgess

25. Jake Morris - Nenagh Éire Óg

26. John O'Dwyer - Killenaule

Meanwhile, Tipperary Minor Hurling manager Tommy Dunne has made three changes in personnel ahead of Sunday's match against Cork at Semple Stadium (12 noon) from last week's starting fifteen that was beaten by Limerick, with Jack Morrissey, Kevin Maher and Cian O'Farrell brought into the side.

The Tipperary minor team is -

1. Aaron Browne - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

2. Conor O’Dwyer - Cashel King Cormacs

3. Conor Whelan - Mullinahone

4. Kevin Hayes - Moycarkey-Borris

5. Johnny Ryan (captain) - Arravale Rovers

6. Fintan Purcell - Drom-Inch

7. Frank Hanafin - Holycross-Ballycahill

8. Max Hackett - Moycarkey-Borris

9. John Campion - Drom-Inch

10. Seán Hayes - Kiladangan

11. Jack Morrissey - Moycarkey-Borris

12. Kian O’Kelly - Kilruane MacDonaghs

13. Kevin Maher - Borris-Ileigh

14. Cian O'Farrell - Nenagh Éire Óg

15. James Devaney - Borris-Ileigh

Substitutes -

16. Enda Dunphy - St. Mary's Clonmel

17. Sean Phelan - Nenagh Éire Óg

18. Mikey O’Shea - Mullinahone

19. Devon Ryan - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

20. Ryan Renehan - Cappawhite

21. Keith Ryan - Upperchurch-Drombane

22. James Synnott - Roscrea

23. Oisin Larkin - Borrisokane

24. Billy O’Connor - Kilsheelan-Kilcash