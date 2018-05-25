No changes on Tipp Senior Football team to face Cork in Munster Semi-Final

Tipperary football manager Liam Kearns has kept faith with the same team that beat Waterford last weekend to play Cork in the Munster Senior Football Championship Semi-Final tomorrow evening, Saturday 26th May, at 7pm in Semple Stadium.

The Tipperary team lines out as follows -

1. Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

2. Shane O'Connell - Golden-Kilfeacle

3. John Meagher - Loughmore-Castleiney

4. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers

5. Bill Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

6. Robbie Kiely (captain) - Carbery Rangers

7. Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule

8. Liam Casey - Cahir

9. Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials

10. Josh Keane - Golden-Kilfeacle

11. Kevin O'Halloran - Portroe

12. Brian Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

13. Liam Boland - Moyle Rovers

14. Michael Quinlivan - Clonmel Commercials

15. Liam McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

Substitutes -

16. Ciarán Kenrick - Moyle Rovers

17. Conor Sweeney - Ballyporeen

18. Steven O'Brien - Ballina

19. Kevin Fahey - Clonmel Commercials

20. Paddy Codd - Killenaule

21. George Hannigan - Shannon Rovers

22. Philip Austin - Borrisokane

23. Jason Lonergan - Clonmel Commercials

24. Colm O’Shaughnessy - Ardfinnan

25. Luke Boland - Moyle Rovers

26. David McGrath - Moyle Rovers