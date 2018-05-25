No changes on Tipp Senior Football team to face Cork in Munster Semi-Final
Bill Maher has been named at right half back on the Tipperary team to play Cork in Saturday's Munster Senior Football Championship semi-final at Semple Stadium.
Tipperary football manager Liam Kearns has kept faith with the same team that beat Waterford last weekend to play Cork in the Munster Senior Football Championship Semi-Final tomorrow evening, Saturday 26th May, at 7pm in Semple Stadium.
The Tipperary team lines out as follows -
1. Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
2. Shane O'Connell - Golden-Kilfeacle
3. John Meagher - Loughmore-Castleiney
4. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers
5. Bill Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
6. Robbie Kiely (captain) - Carbery Rangers
7. Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule
8. Liam Casey - Cahir
9. Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials
10. Josh Keane - Golden-Kilfeacle
11. Kevin O'Halloran - Portroe
12. Brian Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
13. Liam Boland - Moyle Rovers
14. Michael Quinlivan - Clonmel Commercials
15. Liam McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
Substitutes -
16. Ciarán Kenrick - Moyle Rovers
17. Conor Sweeney - Ballyporeen
18. Steven O'Brien - Ballina
19. Kevin Fahey - Clonmel Commercials
20. Paddy Codd - Killenaule
21. George Hannigan - Shannon Rovers
22. Philip Austin - Borrisokane
23. Jason Lonergan - Clonmel Commercials
24. Colm O’Shaughnessy - Ardfinnan
25. Luke Boland - Moyle Rovers
26. David McGrath - Moyle Rovers
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on