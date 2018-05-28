Football Qualifiers Round 1
Tipp will be hoping for a home draw and to avoid Mayo and Tyrone
Who might Tipp get?
Tipp captain Robbie Kiely in action against Tyrone. Tyrone will face Meath in Round 1 of the qualifiers and if they advance could be possible opponents for Tipp in Round 2???
Following defeat to Cork in the Munster Senior Football Championship semi-final on Saturday night last, Tipperary must now wait for Round 2 of the qualifiers on Saturday, 23rd June.
Tipperary will be hoping for a home draw, and perhaps to avoid the two stand-out big hitters who unusually this year find themselves in the qualifers at such an early stage, ie, Mayo and Tyrone.
The full draw for round 1 was made on Monday morning and is as follows, with the team expected (my tip) to get through to Round 2 in bold.
Derry v Kildare
Meath v Tyrone
London v Louth
Wicklow v Cavan
Offaly v Antrim
Limerick v Mayo
Westmeath v Armagh
Wexford v Waterford
So Kildare, Tyrone, Louth, Cavan, Offaly, Mayo, Armagh and Wexford will be joined by Tipperary, Leitrim, most likely Carlow and Longford, and then the two losing semi-finalists in Ulster, probably Fermanagh and Down, in Round 2.
A home draw in Semple Stadium would be a big help to Tipperary to get them into Round 3, where a win would put The Premier just one step away from the Super 8’s. A lot of if, buts and maybes yet, but that’s exactly what the summer qualifiers are each year.
We’ll just have to wait for now…. and hope for a touch of Lady Luck!
