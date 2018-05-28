Premier League relegation play-off on Friday night between Old Bridge and Glengoole United

ST MICHAEL’S 6-0 GLENGOOLE UNITED

Following last Friday’s night victory for St. Michael’s over Glengoole United, a relegation play-off will take place on this coming Friday night, 1st June between Old Bridge and Glengoole United. The game will go ahead at Celtic Park in Clonmel with a 7 pm kick-off.

St. Michael’s finished their season and their 43rd game and final game with an easy 6-0 win that has condemned Glengoole United to face a relegation play off on Friday night to try to keep their Premier League status next season.

Credit to Glengoole they battled away but on a very warm evening, were always chasing the game after Alan O’Donnell made it 1-0 after only three minutes converting a John O’Brien cross from the endline.

An Ollie O’Driscoll lob six minutes later landed on top of the net from a Colin Bargary pass, and Saints continuously moved the ball wide with a succession of crosses and corners that only last ditch defending kept out as the half went on.

Shane Leahy and Alex Ryan Wynne came in at half time for Alan O’Donnell and Paul Breen, as the home side pressed forward to try to get a second, and two minutes in an Alex Ryan Wynne pass saw Shane Ryan’s shot beat Thomas Kerwick to make it two.

The last meeting of Old Bridge and Glengoole United

Eleven minutes in DJ Cremins found Colin Bargary and his precise pass saw Mikey Nash get in behind the defence and make it 3-0, and Bargary himself made it 4-0 with an acrobatic pull on an Alex Ryan Wynne cross that went inside the near post.

Glengoole’s heads had well and truly dropped at this stage and the point they needed for relegation safety was well out of range as the home side ran them ragged.

Thirteen minutes from the end a good move saw Ollie O’Driscoll square the ball for Joey Mulcahy to score from close range before Colin Bargary got his second five minutes from the end with a left footed effort that went across Kerwick into the corner of the net to make it six.

The result leaves Glengoole now having a relegation play off to play on Friday night in Clonmel against Old Bridge, a game that should see a big crowd turn out to watch what should be a very tense game at the end of a trying season for both clubs.

One team will survive and one will drop down.