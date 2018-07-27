Horgan goals seal Kickhams' win in West Tipperary junior B hurling

Alan Horgan hit two second half goals as Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams got their Tipperary Co-Op West Junior B Hurling Championship campaign back on track with victory over Golden/Kilfeacle in Leahy Park Cashel, 4-13 to 1-11.

Golden/Kilfeacle went into the game having won three from three and assured of a place in the semi-finals while Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams were looking for their first win having lost their opening two games as they looked to keep hopes of reaching the quarter finals in their own hands.

Kickhams raced into an early 0-4 to 0-1 lead with Peter Comerford hitting three points (two from frees) and Paul O’Dwyer getting on the board.

Seanie O’Halloran got the Golden/Kilfeacle point. While Kickhams may have been ahead Golden/Kilfeacle were looking more threatening in attack as they created goal chances. Shane Stapleton got one back from a placed ball for Golden/Kilfeacle but this was cancelled out by one from Joe Griffey.

On the quarter mark Golden/Kilfeacle had the chance to score the game’s first goal but Paddy Ryan saved David Ivers penalty. Daniel Currivan cut the deficit to two and a minute later raised the game’s first green flag. Shane Stapleton added two more points from frees and John Corry from play as Golden/Kilfeacle kept their noses in front with Paul O’Dwyer on target for Kickhams. Golden/Kilfeacle ahead at the break 1-6 to 0-7.

The opening exchanges of the second half saw Golden/Kilfeacle staying ahead as Kickhams would cut their lead to one but Golden/Kilfeacle would respond by bringing it back to two points.

The game changed in the ninth minute when Alan Horgan caught a high ball which he laid off to the on running Paudie Slattery who struck to the net.

Six minutes later Horgan turned scorer as he got Kickhams second goal. Shane Farrell and Peter Comerford added points with Kickhams now well in control.

Shane Stapleton responded with a pointed free for Golden/Kilfeacle but Kickhams were driving on and Alan Horgan added goal number three striking one handed to the net. Shane Farrell added another point before substitute Eoin Butler scored Kickhams fourth goal. Shane Stapleton and Brian Fogarty added late points for Golden/Kilfeacle but Kickhams were too far ahead. Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams winners on a final score of 4-13 to 1-11.

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams: Paddy Ryan, James Shanahan, Gavin McCormack, David Shanahan, Shane Farrell (0-2), Conor Horan, Paul O’Dwyer (0-2), Turlough Breen, Paudie Slattery (1-1), Joe Griffey (0-1), Peter Comerford (0-6, (0-3f)), Mark Furlong, Conor O’Dwyer, Alan Horgan (2-0), Gerry Horgan

Subs Used: Paudie Hickey, Eoin Butler (1-0), Stevie Farrell, Zach O’Halloran, Thomas Ryan

Golden/Kilfeacle: Declan Donnelly, Matthew Ryan, Paul Fogarty, Jack Fogarty, Rody O’Dwyer, Geroid Fogarty, Christopher Ryan, Ronan Hayes, Kevin Moloney, John Colohan (0-1), Sean O’Halloran (0-1), Daniel Currivan (1-1), John Corry (0-1), Shane Stapleton (0-5f), David Ivers (0-1)

Subs Used: Brian Fogarty (0-1), Derry Ormond, Dermot Ryan, Florence O’Brien, Michael Fitzgerald

Referee: David Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs)