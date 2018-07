Tipperary minor hurling team for All Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny announced

As Tipperary prepare to play Kilkenny in the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship Semi-Final on Sunday next July 29th in Croke Park at 1:30pm, manager Tommy Dunne has announced his side.

He has been forced to make one change to his starting XV from that which lined out against Limerick in their recent Munster Final victory.

With Fintan Purcell ruled out with a hand injury, Seán Phelan moves to centre-back and Frank Hanafin comes into the left half-back position.

The Tipperary minor team lines out as follows;

1. Aaron Browne - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

2. Conor O’Dwyer - Cashel King Cormacs

3. Conor Whelan - Mullinahone

4. Kevin Hayes - Moycarkey-Borris

5. Johnny Ryan (Capt.) - Arravale Rovers

6. Seán Phelan - Nenagh Éire Óg

7. Frank Hanafin - Holycross-Ballycahill

8. Max Hackett - Moycarkey-Borris

9. John Campion - Drom-Inch

10. Seán Hayes - Kiladangan

11. Cian O'Farrell - Nenagh Éire Óg

12. Kian O’Kelly - Kilruane MacDonaghs

13. Devon Ryan - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

14. Ryan Renehan - Cappawhite

15. James Devaney - Borris-Ileigh

Subs

16. Enda Dunphy - St. Mary's Clonmel

17. Kevin Maher - Borris-Ileigh

18. Mikey O’Shea - Mullinahone

19. Keith Ryan - Upperchurch-Drombane

20. Jack Morrissey - Moycarkey-Borris

21. Billy O’Connor - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

22. Jack Lanigan - Thurles Sarsfields

23. James Synnott - Roscrea

24. Darren Flood - Moycarkey-Borris