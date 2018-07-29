Brave Tipperary fightback falls short against Kilkenny in All Ireland minor hurling semi-final

Two goals from substitute Mikey O’Shea were not enough to rescue Tippperary as they lost to Kilkenny in the All Ireland minor hurling semi-final at Croke Park today, 1-15 to 2-10.

The Munster champions were well off the pace in the first half after which they trailed 1-7 to 0-4 at the break, their only scores from play coming lfrom Devon Ryan and Sean Hayes.

The sides were level four times up to 0-4 each before the Cats hit 1-3 without reply.

But whatever manager Tommy Dunne said to his under 17s at half time definitely worked and they came out a changed side.

O’Shea, who was introduced just before the break, hit an immediate 1-1, the goal coming after good work from James Devaney.

But Kilkenny took charge again and pulled further away. A second O’Shea goal lit the Tipperary fire again but they couldn’t pull back the deficit and came up two points short at the end.

Tipperary: Aaron Browne; Kevin Hayes, Conor Whelan (0-02, 0-02f), Conor O'Dwyer; Johnny Ryan, Sean Phelan, Frank Hanafin; Max Hackett, John Campion; Cian O'Farrell, Ryan Renehan, Kian O'Kelly; Devon Ryan (0-03, 0-01f), Sean Hayes (0-01), James Devaney (0-01).

Subs: Jack Morrissey (0-01) for Hackett (25), Mikey O'Shea (2-01) for Renehan (28), Kevin Maher for Campion (46), Jack Lanigan (0-01) for Devaney (48), Keith Ryan for J Ryan (56).

Kilkenny: Jason Brennan; Padraig Dempsey, Jamie Young, Dylan Crehan; Darragh Maher, Shane Staunton, Jamie Harkin; Conor Kelly (0-01, 0-01f), Cian Kenny; Ciaran Brennan (1-02), Jack Buggy (0-04, 0-02f), George Murphy; Cathal O'Leary (0-01), Jack Morrissey (0-04), Dan Coogan (0-01).

Subs: Killian Hogan (0-01) for O'Leary (41), Padraic Moylan for Coogan (48), Eoin Guilfoyle (0-01) for Moylan (52).

Referee: Rory McGann (Clare).