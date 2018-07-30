Clonmel swimmer Abby Wall wins two silver medals at national championships

Recording the highest entry in recent years the first of the Summer National Championships, the Division 2 Age Groups took place at the University of Limerick.

Clonmel Swimming Club had 15 swimmers qualify : Ellen Buckley, Ava Collins, Ana Li Diggins, Jenna Hayes, Isabel Hurley, Megan Hurley, Lauren Hurley, Mikey Kelly, Isobel Maher, Denis Moskakenko, Anna Movchan, Sinead Owens, Carrie Anne Ryan, Abby Wall and Kayla Whelan Klonowski.

Swimmers had to qualify to swim at these championships in their chosen swims prior to the competition and this was made harder as you can only achieve the qualifying time from January 1st 2018.

The competition was brilliant with excellent racing and fast times recorded by our swimmers with each swimmer achieving new personal bests. Our swimmers preformed with poise, professionalism and pride at all times over the 4 days and the team of Clonmel Swimming Club express their congratulations to all swimmers for your involvement and participation in this prestigious gala.

A special mention to Abby Wall who won National Silver medals in 50m Breaststroke and 200m Breaststroke and qualified for the final in 100m Breaststroke.

Abby got a new personal bests in all swims but notably in Abby's 200m Breaststroke with a fantastic time of 2:52:86 knocking nearly 3 seconds off her previous personal best. Well done to Megan Hurley finalist in 100m Backcrawl, 200m Backcrawl, 50m Freestyle and 200m Breaststroke. This was Megan's first appearance at Division 2 so a great result. Mikey Kelly finalist in 100m Backcrawl and 50m Freestyle and Denis Moskakenko finalist in 50m Freestyle.

A sincere thank you to Niamh Whelan and Brian Williamson (coaches) for all their technical advice which resulted in the excellent bests recorded by our swimmers. Thank you to Grace Buckley who travelled to UL to collect our swimmers ID's and all the parents who covered the officials roster, team manager roles and travelled and supporter our swimmers which ensured that our swimmers had a successful gala.

Most importantly thank you to our swimmers Abby, Ana Li, Ava, Denis, Ellen, Isabel, Isobel, Jenna, Kayla, Megan, Mikey, Lauren and Sinead your dedication to your swimming can only be admired especially the 6.30am starts. To reach a National Competition is a fantastic achievement and looking forward to seeing you all back swimming in September.