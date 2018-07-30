Hillview Sports Club, Clonmel, hosts pitch and putt Magner and Crowley Cups

The Magner & Crowley Cups were played for on a very warm and sunny day on a fiery course at Hillview Sports Club in Clonmel.

There was an excellent turnou twith some good scoring in tough conditions.

Lorraine Creed won the Crowley Cup. Anne Fitzgerald finished runner up with Pauline Lucey claiming the gross prize.

The gents competed for the Magner Cup, George Goodman claiming the win by a couple of shots from Ger Cronin.

John Fitzgerald won the gross prize on a count back.

Well done to all the winners and to all who competed.

On Thursday August 2nd, there is a juvenile strokeplay event at 6:30.