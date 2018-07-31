Tipperary take on Waterford in All Ireland senior camogie quarter final

After Tipperary’s dramatic draw against Dublin in Parnell Park, they now go into the All Ireland Quarter final against Waterford as slight favourites.

The showdown takes place in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday.

Tipperary were somewhat fortunate to get a late win against Offaly in the Ragg thanks to a late Grace O'Brien goal so will not take this fixture lightly.

Beth Carton has been the star for Waterford over the past 18 months and received a ‘Player of the Year’ award.

Caoimhe Bourke had a super game against Cork and gaining senior experience with every game.

Clodagh Quirke, Gemma Grace and Julieanne Bourke are an experienced full back line with 2018 senior debutants Karen Kennedy and Caroline Mullaney settling really well into the half back line with Mary Ryan who starred in the Dublin game.

Midfield has had various combinations during the group stages with Ereena Fryday, Laura Loughnane, Emer Loughman and Megan Ryan all featuring.

The Maher sisters, Caoimhe and Ciardha have fought their way back into the team and may feature alongside 2017 All Star nominee Orla O'Dwyer.

Cait Devane currently leads the overall championship scoring charts in the Liberty Insurance All Ireland series and is pivotal to Tipp’s success.

Grace O'Brien has come through with crucial scores when Tipperary under pressure with Roisin Cahill, Sarah Fryday, Eibhlis McDonald and Miriam Campion also hoping for a starting place.

Come along and support Tipperary Senior Camogie in Pairc Ui Caoimh at 5.30pm on Saturday, August 4th.