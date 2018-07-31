Carrick-on-Suir athlete wins hurdles silver at National Track & Field Championships

Carrick-on-Suir AC athlete Miriam Daly produced a brilliant performance at the National Senior Track & Field Championships at the Morton Stadium in Santry last weekend to finish 2nd in the 400m hurdles.

The U-18 star athlete ran a personal best time of 1 min, 01.32 seconds in the race.

Her success follows hot on the heels of winning the U-18 Girls 400m hurdles title the previous week and representing Ireland in the European Youth Track & Field Championships in the event earlier this month.

Catherine McManus won the gold in a time of 1 min, 00.24 seconds.

At 17 years-old, Miriam was one of the youngest athletes competing in the National Senior Championships where Ireland’s best athletes were trying to secure their places at the European Track & Field Championships in Berlin next week.

Miriam, who is a student at Scoil Mhuire in Carrick-on-Suir, will finish her summer campaign next weekend by representing Ireland in the 400m hurdles and relay in the Celtic International in Scotland.