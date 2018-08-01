St Michael's come from behind to win first game of season

John Delaney Cup Quarter-Final

BORROWAY 2-4 ST MICHAEL's

TSDL champions St Michael’s would have travelled to Thurles the hottest of favourites to win this tie, but had to come from behind in the end to beat a very brave and game Borroway Rovers side.

Rovers started well against their illustrious opponents and went a goal up mid way through the first half when keeper Adrian Walsh spilled a shot and David McGuire was on hand to smash home the rebound. They held this lead to the break and must have wondered if a shock was really on, but the visitors got back into the game early in the second half through a common enough occurrence, a Paul Breen header which gave the home keeper no chance.

Returning Saint Willie Armshaw then had a deflected shot give the home keeper no chance to put the visitors in front, and Saints got a third through David Slattery shortly after.

Willie Ferncombe then scored a second for the home side as they threatened to make a fight of the tie, but as they pushed for a leveller late on, they were caught on the break and Olly O’Driscoll found the net to ensure the TSDL champions moved on to the semi-finals.