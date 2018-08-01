Nine nominated for Sports Award but who will get the nod on Friday night

The following nine nominations were received for the Butlers Bar Fethard Sports Achievement Award for July.

The winner will be announced at a special presentation function on Friday night, August 3, in Butlers Bar. All are welcome.

(1) Ryan Walsh – All Ireland Post Primary Poc Fada champion as well as helping Anner Gaels to win a South Tipperary U16 football title.

(2) Fethard U14 Ladies Gaelic Football Team – Munster community games champions beating the Cork champions in the final played at U.L.

(3) Eoin O’Connell – Fethard native who played a pivotal role in helping his adopted club Killenaule to win the South Senior Hurling Title.

(4) Ciaran Treacy – Ciaran is a valuable member of the Killenaule backroom staff who won the South Senior Hurling Title last weekend.

(5) Sam Donovan – Under 8 Community Games Co. Tipperary 60 metre sprint gold medallist.

(6) Tony McGarry – Silver medal winner at an archery competition held in Co Wexford.

(7) Sean McGarry Thompson – Dual gold medal winner for Archery during July at Wexford and Ashgrove.

(8) David Flanagan – Prolific winner as a greyhound trainer having won eight finals out of twelve since January including three in July.

(9) Ben Coen – Up and coming young jockey Ben continues on his winning ways with a double at Ballinrobe racetrack. Solar Heat at 8/1 and Stormy Tale at 10/1 was a nicely priced double.

The winner will appear in ‘The Nationalist’ next week.