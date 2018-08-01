Carrick Utd. FC to announce its Team of 50 Years at Club barbecue

Carrick United’s team of its best players of the past 50 years will be announced at the Club’s underage players awards and barbecue on Friday evening.

An independent committee has agonised for the past two months over the 16 players who should be included in the Club’s Team of 50 years.

A sealed envelope containing the names of the selected team will be opened at the Club barbecue, which kicks off at 6.3pm on Friday.

Players past and present picked on the team will be honoured at Carrick United’s 50th Anniversary Dinner Dance in the Carraig Hotel on September 8.

The Club will also present player of the year awards to its underage stars at the barbecue. Two of the Club’s Academy graduates Lee Grace of Shamrock Rovers and Lee Costello of Waterford FC’s U-19 squad will present the awards.

“It’s great to see our former players excel in the League of Ireland and give something back to their grassroots club,” said John White of Carrick United.

There will be plenty of entertainment for the Club’s young players at the barbecue and awards evening. Bouncy castles and obstacle courses will be among the attractions.

The event will start with a presentation of the FAI Club Mark award to the Club. The Award is given to clubs who excel in governance. Carrick United were delighted to accept a place in the pilot phase of this award scheme.

“All are welcome to this family fun event and with the weather looking good it should a great evening of entertainment,” Mr White added.