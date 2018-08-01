Tipperary goalkeeping legend Brendan Cummins 4/1 to win his tenth Poc Fada competition

Irish hurlers are ready to descend on the Cooley mountains this weekend for the annual All-Ireland Poc Fada Final and Tipp legend Brendan Cummins is in the running yet again.

The five-time all-star, who has two All-Ireland Hurling medals under his belt, has eyes on a 10th Poc Fada title having registered a record 9 wins between 2004 and 2015.

But competition is fierce yet again and Cummins finds himself just fourth in the betting, with Eoin Murphy the favourite to walk off with his first Setanta Cup.

The Kilkenny goalkeeper, who is also 1/3 favourite to pick up the All-Star this year, is the 9/4 frontrunner having completed the course in the same number of pocs as Brendan Cummins on his first go last year.

Westmeath’s Brian Connaughton is 11/4 second favourite after narrowly missing out in 2016, while defending champion Tadhg Haran is 3/1 to go two-in-a-row after he brought the spoils back to Galway on his debut last year.

BoyleSports have made it a 9/4 shot that any competitor breaks the record by going round in less than 48 pocs, as the dry summer and favourable weather forecast is expected to make for perfect conditions when the action gets under way on Saturday.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Anybody who has made the trip for the Poc Fada Final knows how competitive it can be and we’re seeing interest at an all-time high this time round as the best in Ireland gear up to tackle the course, which we reckon is vulnerable to a record at 9/4 given the forecast.”

He added: “You can never rule out a man like 4/1 Brendan Cummins as he knows the geography up there like the back of his hand, but Kilkenny’s Eoin Murphy is seeing the bulk of support to do the business this year. We’ve also seen a bit of early local money for Offaly’s Cillian Kiely at 10/1 as he steps up to senior company having starred in the underage category.”

Betting

9/4 Eoin Murphy - Kilkenny

11/4 Brian Connaughton – Westmeath

3/1 Tadhg Haran – Galway

4/1 Brendan Cummins

10/1 Cillian Kiely – Offaly

10/1 Anthony Daly – Galway

16/1 John Chawke – Limerick

33/1 Mike Flannery – Tipperary

50/1 Paddy McKillian – Tyrone

50/1 Declan Molloy – Leitrim

66/1 Ruari McCrickard – Down

100/1 Ronan Byrne - Louth