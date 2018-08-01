Two Tipp referees will be calling the shots in crunch games this weekend

Two Tipperary referees will be in charge of crunch senior championship games this weekend in Killarney and in Thurles.

Best wishes to our referees in action this weekend, where first up Derek O'Mahoney (Ardfinnan) takes charge of the All-Ireland Senior Football Quarter-Final Group 1 Phase 3 between Kerry and Kildare on Saturday next in the Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

Then on Sunday in Semple Stadium, Fergal Horgan (Knockavilla - Donaskeigh Kickhams) is in the middle as he holds the whistle for the next gripping instalment in the hurling calendar as Clare and Galway square up for their All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final replay at 2pm.