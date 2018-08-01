Who has played for three Clonmel soccer clubs in one year....

The TSDL soccer league commenced last weekend with four quarter-finals of the John Delaney Cup. But the clash of Clonmel Town and BT Harps of Templemore reveals an interesting statistic.

One of Clonmel Town’s goalscorers in their 4-2 defeat was new signing Ian Cleary, who has now played for THREE Clonmel soccer clubs in ONE calendar year.

Cleary began last season in the Premier League with Clonmel Celtic before transferring to Old Bridge who were relegated from the top flight in a play-off at the end of the season. And now Cleary has moved from Green Lane to ‘The Complex’ in pursuit of Premier League football once again. Would it be a record if he played Premier League football with three teams from the town? Certainly no one would have done it in such a short period of time.

Prior to joining Clonmel Town, Ian Cleary lined out for Carrick United.