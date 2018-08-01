Great drama and excitement as Kilsheelan and Mullinahone play out thrilling draw in South Tipp minor final

Clonmel Oil South Tipperary Minor ‘B’ Football Championship Final

KILSHEELAN/KILCASH 1-15 – 1-5 MULLINAHONE

There has been some great theatre staged in the picturesqure village of Cloneen over the years by the Fionn MacCumhaill Players, but has Anner Park ever seen such drama as that produced in the South Minor ‘B’ Football Final between Kilsheelan/Kilcash and Mullinahone on Wednesday evening.

It was a game that had everthing, bar a result of course, and a draw at the end of a thrilling encounter now means that both sides will have to do it all once again.

Over the action-packed hour there were a couple of Lazarus-like comebacks, a confusing and malfunctioning scoreboard that had no reverse gear, a dubious penalty that brought Kilsheelan back into the game, almost eight minutes of added time which seemed excessive, and to cap it all, confusion at the end as to whether extra-time would be played or not. It was great drama indeed.

But the result was the fairest result also in the end as neither side – and particularly Mullinahone I felt, deserved to lose. Both now will get a chance and if the replay is half as exciting at this one was, it should be another game well worth seeing.

Mullinahone, with the aid of a fresh breeze, got into the game the better and were three points to the good after nine minutes. In that period centre-forward Mikey O’Shea laid down his marker with two powerful points scored through the middle, on either side of a well struck 45 by full-forward Eanna Ryan.

A superb point off his left by Jamie Roche got Kilsheelan on the scoreboard 10 minutes in, soon followed by a free by Ben O’Connell to make it 0-3 to 0-2 after 13 minutes.

After Eoghan O’Brien was fouled, Eanna Ryan kicked his first free of the night for Mullinahone to double their lead but quickly Kilsheelan reduced it when a move started out of defence by Jack O’Loughlin was worked through Emmet Butler before Jamie Roche kicked over his second of the evening to leave just a point between the sides.

Martin Kehoe (Mullinahone) whose first half goal put his side into a 1-6 to 0-3 lead.

The Kickhams then hit a purple patch and went on to to score 1-3 without reply in a six minutes spell. Two Eanna Ryan frees nudged them three points clear after 24 minutes. And after they won the midfield battle for a kick-out the very impressive Martin Kehoe powered through the centre to blast to the net in the 25th minute.

When the same Kehoe kicked a point from 30 metres two minutes later – after been given too much space by the Kilsheelan defence - suddenly Mullinahone were leading 1-7 to 0-3 with half-time closing in.

A long-range free from Jamie Roche in the 29th minute started the comeback, before Mark Stokes, just on the field a minute, kicked a nice point to reduce the deficit further.

Two frees in time added-on at the end of the first half, both by Jamie Roche sent Kilsheelan to the break trailing 1-7 to 0-7, but in a much healthier position than had pertained just a few minutes earlier when they trailed by seven.

On the resumption and with the wind in their sails, Liam Stokes team started impressively and within four minutes had the deficit wiped out.

After just 20 seconds Cathal Kelly finished a move involving Jamie Roche and Billy O’Connor to set the ball rolling, followed by two further points in rapid succession by Ben O’Connell, the second a free from 25 metres out which he had won himself.

Mullinahone then seemed unlucky not to be awarded a penalty after keeper Adam Quigley stopped Eoghan O’Brien, somehow, but referee Patrick Fennelly gave the free out instead. It was a let-off no doubt.

Kilsheelan hit the front for the very first time in the 38th minute with another Jamie Roche free won after a lovely length-of-the-field passing movement where Mark Stokes and Jack O’Loughlin inter-changed a few times before Barry Kehoe was eventually fouled.

The pendulum had now swung Kilsheelan’s way and a fifth unanswered point in nine minutes since the restart put them two clear at 0-12 to 1-7. But the scoreboard had somehow decided Kilsheelan were 0-13 instead, much to the annoyance of the Kickhams mentors. But the scoreboard – whatever about the referee – was not for changing, yet!

When it seemed the game was slipping from Mullinahone they fought back heroically. It seemed the trick was to get the ball to Mikey O’Shea at centre-forward and let him do the business. And two frees followed, both won by O’Shea and both converted by Eanna Ryan to tie things up at 0-12 to 1-9 (even if the scoreboard still had a mind of its own).

The pendulum was now swinging back big time towards the CJKs.

A great move between Martin Kehoe and Mikey O’Shea saw the latter point to edge his side ahead once again with 10 minutes remaining.

And after Kehoe fielded magnificently in the middle of the field, O’Shea was off again and composed himself well to kick a nice left legged point to double the lead to two.

Kilsheelan were on the back foot as Mullinahone advanced at every opportunity and they were blessed when Adam Quigley managed to touch over a Mikey O’Shea fisted effort at goal after good work by Eoghan O’Brien and Martin Kehoe once more.

Four minutes from the end of normal time, yet another fisted point by O’Shea, his fourth white flag of the second half, put Mullinahone in an unassailable four point lead, or at least it seemed that way.

Jason Madigan who coolly slotted home a penalty late on to bring his side, Kilsheelan/Kilcash, right back into the game.

But Kilsheelan were thrown a lifeline in the 59th minute when John O’Dwyer was awarded a penalty – harshly it seemed after a brave block by Mullinahone’s centre-back Daire O’Brien. The much-nearer referee thought otherwise. Jason Madigan blasted home the spot kick (even if there was no spot available) and Kilsheelan were within a point.

Two minutes into time added-on the equaliser arrived when Mark Stokes was fouled and Jamie Roche obliged. At last the scoreboard could be righted at 1-13 to 1-13. No one would have minded a draw at this stage, but this high drama wasn’t over just yet.

From the kick-out Emmet Butler fed Ben O’Connell to kick a fine point and edge Kilsheelan ahead once again. And when in the fifth minute of time added-on the same player landed a point from 40 metres that seemed it. But Mullinahone don't lie down easily.

A galloping run through the middle of the Kilsheelan defence by Martin Kehoe won Mullinahone a free in the 66th minute and he himself landed the point to reduce the leeway to just a single point.

Amazingly, in the seventh minute of added-time at the mercy of the referee, Mullinahone’s Eanna Ryan won himself and free and was big enough, and composed enough, to land a deserved equaliser.

When the referee’s whistle eventually blew, and with the evening closing in quickly, no one complained too much with no extra-time being played. Both sides deserved another crack at it. And it should be a cracker too.

