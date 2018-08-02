Hole in one for Cahir Park golfer but no car this time!

Congratulations to Liam Walsh who had a hole in one on the 5th at Cahir Park while playing in the Monday Mixed on 2rd July. And while there may well be a prize of a brand new Skoda Rapid for that feat in our upcoming Pro-Am, this time round, unfortunately, Liam had to do with the honour and the glory – and his mention here.

But his odds of repeating the feat in the Pro-Am, now that he knows exactly how to ace the downhill par 3, have been greatly reduced. There will be absolutely no pressure on him as he steps up on the tee box.

The Cahir Park Golden Jubilee Pro Am will take place on Tuesday 14th August 2018. At this stage 53 teams all comprising of a PGA professional and 3 amateurs will take part, with the prize fund estimated to be €10,000. There will be two shotgun starts, one at 8.30am and one at 2.30pm.

The hole in one prize on the 5th in the Pro Am will be a Skoda car thanks to Ryan Motor Power.

There will also be 5 PGA professionals on the day, Tuesday August 14, running free golf clinics.