Tipperary soccer club to host Ireland national amputee team for training session

Cahir Park will welcome some special visitors this weekend as the Irish Amputee soccer team come to train in Cahir Park AFC's all-weather facility in preparation for upcoming international tournament.

Some of this group also played at half time of the recent international friendly between Ireland and USA.

They will train from 10am to 4pm. The skills levels of the players are of a very high standard and they put in great efforts to reach the high level of skills required to compete internationally.

The Irish Amputee Football Association IAFA operate under the FAI's Football For All programme and provide any person with an amputation, congenital deficiency, or other limb affecting disorder with the opportunity to access Amputee Football at grassroots, club and national level.

Training sessions are open to both male and female amputees of all ages.

An invitation is extended to the general public to come along and view the great work being done and admire the skills of the squad who are in serious training for an upcoming soccer tournament.