25th anniversary Carrick-on-Suir Triathlon takes place this Sunday

Two hundred and fifty super fit athletes from all over the country will line up on Sunday for the town's 25th anniversary Carrick-on-Suir Sprint Triathlon.

The annual race organised by Carrick-on-Suir Triathlon Club will comprise a 750m swim in the River Suir at Sean Healy Park, a a 20km cycle on the N24 Carrick to Kilsheelan and back and 5km run along the River Suir towpath Blueway.

Carrick-on-Suir Triathlon Club Chairman Garry McCarthy, one of the race's founders, said it was one of the longest running triathlons in the country and Carrick Triathlon Club is delighted with the large entry from both the Republic and North for the 25th anniversary race.

A large contingent of athletes from Carrick-on-Suir Triathlon Club and other local clubs will be taking part.

"The route is both beginner friendly and also flat and fast for those looking to improve on time or even hit a personal best," Mr McCarthy pointed out.

He said the men's race is expected to be a close contest between last year's winner James Mintern from Cork and Waterford athlete Paul Ogle.

Denise Comptom of Clonmel Tri Club will be one of the top contenders to win the ladies race.

The triathlon is scheduled to start at 1pm and the organisers are urging motorists to take an alternative route to the N24 if travelling between Carrick-on-Suir and Kilsheelan on Sunday between 1.30pm and 2.30pm as this is when the cycle leg of the Triathlon will be taking place.

The €2700 proceeds of the recent Barry McCarthy Memorial Charity Swims in Carrick-on-Suir, will be handed over to a representative of South Tipperary Hospice after the Triathlon.

Garry McCarthy said Carrick Triathlon Club wished to thank all who have helped make the annual Triathlon possible over the past quarter of a century.

He thanked Carrick-on-Suir River Rescue, the Gardai, Bonmahon Life Guards, Tipperary Co. Council and the Davin and Swan GAA Club for their support over the years.