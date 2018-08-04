Clonmel's Sarah Garrett chosen on Munster Senior Ladies Rugby squad

Congratulations to Clonmel Rugby Club player Sarah Garrett, who has been chosen on the Munster Senior Ladies final squad.

She was called up for the squad following the Munster trials for this year's Senior Interprovincial series.

Sarah played on the Munster U-18s Girls Rugby team that won the All-Ireland Interprovincial series last year.

Following that success she was selected for the Munster TIP (Talent Identification Programme) squad for summer training, before her call-up for the Munster Senior squad.

This is a wonderful achievement for Sarah - daughter of Deirdre and Paul Garrett, Abbey Meadows, Clonmel - who has only been playing rugby for two years.

She is wished all the very best for the upcoming series.