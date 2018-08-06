Clonmel's 'Magnificent Seven' at the National Summer swimming finals

Clonmel's Brendan Cantwell, Aislinn Callery, Laura Killen, Lillie Wall, Amy Fitzpatrick, Marguerite Buckley and Sebastian Kaczynski who all qualified for the Irish Summer Nationals.

The Irish Summer Nationals were held at the National Aquatic Centre from Wednesday July 25th to Sunday 29th with impressive swimming across all age groups with Jon Rudd (Swim Ireland National Performance Director) saying the future of Irish swimming is bright.

The competition was run across five days with 803 swimmers in action from 144 clubs including visiting teams from UK, Belgium and Hong Kong.

Clonmel had seven swimmers qualify for this prestigious competition - Marguerite Buckley, Aislinn Callery, Brendan Cantwell, Amy Fitzpatrick, Laura Killen, Sebastian Kaczynski and Lillie Wall.

First off to swim was Brendan, Lillie and Sebastian in 100m Breaststroke.

Brendan got a new personal best of 1:18:49 and moved up 5 places in the seed rankings while both Sebastian and Lillie holding their seed times.

Brendan, Lillie and Sebastisn also competed in 200m Breaststroke with Lillie achieving a new PB of 2:58:27.

Up next was Marguerite and this was her first time swimming at the INS.

Marguerite had two brilliant swims with impressive new personal bests in both 50m Freestyle and 100m Butterfly.

Marguerite was competing in the 12/13 Age Category and finished 4th fastest 12 year old in 50m Freestyle and 2nd fastest 12 year old in 100m Butterfly so exciting times ahead for Marguerite as she will be competing in the same Age Category next year.

Aislinn and Amy both qualified in 100m and 200m Backcrawl.

This was Aislinn's first INS and Aislinn achieved new LC personal bests in both her swims.

Amy achieved a new personal best in her 100m Backcrawl and qualified for the final in 200m Backcrawl.

Amy achieved a PB in the heats and finals and knocked off a massive 3:59 seconds in the Final. A great achievement as Amy has just turned 17 and was competing in the 17+ Age Category.

Laura had a very busy INS having qualified in 8 events : 50m,100m, 200m 400m Freestyle, 50m, 100m, 200m Backcrawl and 200m IM.

She had a great championship reaching the finals in both 100m and 200m Backcrawl.

She was ranked 9th going into the final in 100m Backcrawl and finished in 7th dropping 1:29 seconds off her swim in the heats.

There were two international swimmers in the Final so that meant the Laura had a 5th place Irish finish.

Her last race was the final of the 200m Backcrawl and finished 6th, improved her ranking by two places with a new personal best of 2:30:38.

Again with two International swimmers in the final Laura finished 4th fastest Irish swimmer.

A sincere thank you to Niamh Whelan and Brian Williamson (Coaches) for all their excellent advice and time given to our swimmers over the 5 days of competition.

This is the culminaltion of the 2017/2018 swim year and the Club can stand proud of all that our swimmers across all squads have accomplished this year.

Thank you to Loretto Killen who travelled to the NAC on Tuesday evening to attend the officials meeting and collect our Club ID's.

Thank you to the parents who covered time keeper/stroke judge and all the parents who travelled and supported our swimmers.

Finally but most importantly thank toy to Aislinn, Amy, Brendan, Laura, Lillie, Marguerite and Sebastian.

To achieve qualification for the Irish Summer National is a major achievement within itself and all your hard work in training has paid dividends.

Enjoy the summer holidays and already looking forward to the 2018/2019 season.