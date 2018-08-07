A wonderful night of celebration for Carrick United

Carrick United hosted their annual Awards nights with a Family Fun BBQ.

A huge crowd basked in the glorious sunshine in Tom Drohan Park as the children played on the astro turfs and jumped to their hearts content on the bouncy castles.

To start the award presentations, the club was delighted to receive the FAI Club Mark award. This award recognises clubs that excel in administration and governance.

Gary Power, FAI Development Officer for Waterford, presented the plaque to Club Mark Officer John White and congratulated Carrick Utd on becoming only the 8th club in Ireland to receive the Award

Next up was the player of the year awards and trophies were presented to the 15 or so winners by Lee Grace (Shamrock Rovers) and Lee Costello (Waterford FC U19). Both players graduated from the club academy and Carrick United would like to thank them for giving back to their grassroots club.

“We wish them well in their League of Ireland careers and they will always be welcome back to Tom Drohan Park in the future”, spokesman said.

The awards went to

Under 11 red Zack Tobin

Under 11 purple Gearroid O'Shea

Under 12A Calum Costello

Under 12B Conor Bourke

Under 13A Bobby Drohan

Under 13B Daniel Hartery

Under 14A Daryl Hanrahan

Under 14B Jack Dunne Hanrahan

Under 15A Kieran Barry

Under 15B Ryan Nolan

Under 16A Ben O Connell

Girls

Under 10 Clodagh Power

Under 12 Ava Reade

Under 14 Ella Cotter

Under 16 Roisin Torpey

To finish the night Chairman PJ Torpey announced the Team of the 50 years, picked by an independent panel. This team has created much debate in recent months and even post the announcement. The team will be honoured at the 50th Anniversary Celebration night in the Carraig Hotel on September 8th.

Team - 1. Adrian Walsh 2. James Walsh 3. Brain Barry 4. Anthony O’Donnell 5. Gerry (Sam) Walsh 6. Keith Walsh 7. Wayne Fitzgerald 8. Alan Ryan, 9. Anthony Power 10. Paul Walsh, 11. Pat Fitzgerald 12. Kevin O’Shea 13. Sean Cronin 14. Paul O’Callaghan 15. Thomas Fitzgerald 16. Daryl Kavanagh

The success of the night would not have been possible without the support of local businesses and the club would like to thank -Lidl Carrick on Suir, Dawn Meats, First Class Castles, Glanbia and Suir Hire Centre for their contribution to the evening.