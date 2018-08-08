Great delight as popular member Timmy Ryan wins Clonmel Captain's Prize

The Captain’s Prize (Tony Horne) was played for at Clonmel Golf Club on Saturday last and resulted in a victory for long-time member Timmy Ryan who came home a clear winning by three shots when recording a nett 63, playing off 21.

Timmy held his nerve after putting himself in contention early on with some steady golf and over the closing holes held off the challenge of some perennial Captain’s Prize punters to capture the coveted prize.

It is a great boost also for the many senior players at the club to see Timmy win the No. 1 prize at the club for 2018, his biggest, and no doubt,most enjoyable win since his days of helping some great Clonmel Commercials teams to county senior football titles back in the 60s and early 70s.

Well done Timmy.

CLONMEL GOLF CLUB CAPTAIN'S PRIZE 2018. Some of the major prizewinners with the Captain Tony Horne following last Saturday's Captain's Prize at Clonmel. Back row from left: Garrett Condon, Richie Power, Tony O'Brien, Martin Quinlivan. Seated from left: PJ Quinlivan, Jimmy Ryan, Mary Horne, Timmy Ryan (Captain's Prize Winner), Tony Horne (Captain of Clonmel Golf Club), Bridie Ryan and Denis Conway (Jnr).

Results

Captain’s Prize - Saturday 4th August

1st Timmy Ryan (21) 63

2nd Jimmy Ryan (17) 66 B9

1st Gross Denis Conway Jnr (6) 74

3rd PJ Quinlivan (16) 66

4th Tony O’Brien (18) 68

2nd Gross Gavin Smyth (+1) 74

5th Martin Quinlivan (13) 68 B9

6th Tom Bolger (18) 68

Senior Richie Power (18) 69

Past Captain Garrett Condon (10) 69

Visitor Dave Barry (21) 24pt