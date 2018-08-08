Target of 1,000 runners for Boston Scientific Half Marathon in Clonmel within reach

All roads lead to Clonmel on Sunday 26th August for the Boston Scientific Half Marathon Classic. Clonmel Athletic Club is delighted to have Boston Scientific sponsoring this event which has grown in stature over the years.

The Race headquarters is at LIT Clonmel Campus and the Club is very grateful to LIT for the use of their fabulous facilities on the Bypass. The Club would also like to acknowledge the tremendous work done by the local authorities, the Gardai and the Civil Defence for this event.

There is widespread support for this event with athletes coming from France, England as well as from Antrim, Galway and Dublin while there is also a very strong presence from neighbouring counties like Cork, Waterford, Limerick and Kilkenny. Preparations are going very well and the limit of 1000 participants is well within reach, as there are only 50 places left as we go to Press.

This year’s event will start on the Clonmel Bypass approx 1,200 metres from the Race headquarters at 10am. The athletes will run up the Bypass on the left hand side and around the Cahir Road Roundabout (1 mile mark) and onto to Barne (3 miles) where the first water station is, then the athletes run over towards Knocklofty (6 miles), the 2nd water station and in along the Wood road, 3rd water station at 9.5 miles, and then to the Dungarvan Road Roundabout where the athletes will turn left and onto the traffic lights and turning left towards the Poppyfield Shopping Centre (11 miles) via Abbey Road and Toberaheena. The athletes then run down the Bypass on the left hand side, crossing the road just below the Cahir Road roundabout (4th water station) and then onto the finish on the grounds at the LIT Institute.

The course will be well marshalled by the Gardai and our own stewards. All athletes are asked to follow the stewards’ instruction at all times to ensure everyone has a safe run.

PACERS FOR DIFFERENT TIMES

We will have pacers for 90 mins, 100 mins 105 mins 120 mins 135 mins and 150 mins.

South Tipperary Physiotherapy and Sports Injury Clinic will have qualified staff present to attend to the aches after the race, their base will be the LIT Tipperary and we are grateful for such support.

Tea and Post Race refreshments will be served in the LIT Institute Canteen after the Race. There will be changing facilities in the LIT Tipperary institute. There will also be Shower facilities at the Clonmel Og complex across the road from the LIT Campus. Indeed, we are very grateful to Clonmel Og for the use of their fine facilities.

Prize giving is scheduled for 12.30pm. Prizes will be presented for the following categories: 1st 5 Men, 1st 2 Men over 40, 45, 50, 55 and 1st over 60 and 65, 1st 5 Women and 1st 2 over 35, 40, 45, 50 and 1st over 55 and 60.

