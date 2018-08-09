Tipperary camogie launch fundraising drive as it prepares two teams for All Ireland semi-finals

Tipperary camogie has launched a gofundme campaign to help meet costs as it prepared for two All Ireland semi-finals.

The campaign has been started by manager Bill Mullaney as the seniors and intermediates prepare for last four clashes, thought to be the first time that the county has had both teams at this stage in the same year

It has been a great year so far for Tipperary camogie. The Intermediates topped their group, giving them possibly the easier draw for an All ireland place on September 9th.

Bill Mullaney has started a 'gofundme' campaign for the players training fund and to help alleviate the many costs.

Women's sport suffers from funding issues, with camogie in the same boat as Irish hockey.

Tipperary camogie has some annual fundraisers such as the 'Golden Ticket' where around 200 companies go into a draw to be the business name on the Tipp Senior Jersey alongside our other sponsor TippFM.

Also the Camogie Board host the May Bank Holiday Fun Run in Semple Stadium in conjunction with the Tipperary Supporters Club.

A government 'Women in Sport' grant covers some % of physio and strength and conditioning venue hire but most costs fall to the county Board.

The link is –

https://www.gofundme.com/tipperary-camogie-training-fund