Carrick on Suir Triathlon celebrate 25th anniversary with a wonderful event

Carrick on Suir Triathlon Club's 25th Anniversary celebrations started off with clear blue skies on the banks of the river Suir in Carrick on Suir.

A massive crowd assembled at Sean Healy Park who were very vocal and really added to the atmosphere and made the 25th celebrations one to remember.

Over 200 athlethes from North and South took part which consisted of 750meters swim, a 20k cycle to Kilsheelan and back and a 5k run on the beautiful banks of the Suir on the Blueway.

Aichlinn O'Reilly, a newcomer to Carrick who represents Ireland at International level, led from start to finish to take the honours and the title.

Colm Turner who was on the podium last year was second with a blistering run to overhaul Paul Ogle from Waterford Tri Club into third place.

James Mintern from Cork Tri Club finished fourth and was first Junior home.

First Lady home was Sarah Stapleton from Pulse Tri Club in Dublin who has very strong Clonmel connections.

Hikka Kontro was second, the same as last year, third was Denise Compton from Clonmel Tri Club who was victorious last year.

A very large number of athletes took part from Carrick Triathlon Club and prize winners from the club were Jeoff Brophy, Eileen Skelly, Milo Glasgott and Benny Hahessy who was on the winning Relay team..

A huge thanks to the people of Carrick On Suir for the last 25 years,also the Carrick River Rescue, Carrick Red Cross, Carrick Gardai, OKCycles Carrick, Sean Kelly Sports Complex, Carrig Hotel, Bonmahon Lifeguards, CarrickTown Council, Swan GAA, Davin GAA, and to all who made the 25 Triathlon a huge success.