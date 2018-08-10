Kickhams into West Tipperary Junior B hurling quarter final

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams advanced to the quarter finals of the Tipperary Co-Op West Junior B Hurling Championship with a comfortable victory over 2016 and 2017 finalists Arravale Rovers in Annacarty, 4-17 to 3-3.

Both sides went into the game knowing a win would put them through while the loser would be eliminated but bar a brief period at the start of the second half where Arravale Rovers cut the deficit with three quick goal,s Kickhams were always in control.

Kickhams started with intent and their first attack saw a high ball into Thomas Ryan who gathered it first time turning and striking to the net. Points from Gerry Horgan, Paudie Slattery and Thomas Ryan (free) saw Kickhams lead 1-3 to 0-0 after four minutes and they didn’t look back. Arravale struggled to get into the game as Kickhams lead from the back through Paul O’Dwyer and Conor Horan.

Gerry Horgan added another point before Fintan Ryan opened Arravale’s account. Kickhams continued to attack and Alan Horgan forced a good save from Jordan Doyle in the Arravale goal with Paudie Slattery pointing. Gerry Horgan and Thomas Ryan continued to be a threat and they added to Kickhams advantage leading 1-9 to 0-1 after eighteen minutes.

Fergus Halligan got Arravale’s second point of the half but Kickhams finished the half as they had started. Paul O’Dwyer pointed a long range effort before Turlough Breen’s long range chance went all the way to the net. Kickhams leading at the break 2-13 to 0-2.

Timmy Dalton (65) and Aidan Butler (play) swapped points on the resumption before Arravale Rovers hit a purple patch. Michael Sharpe added two goals in a minute and this was followed by a goal from Seamus Kinane.

Kinane’s original effort for a point was blocked down but it came back into his hand and he ran at goal finishing to the net. Kickhams woke from their slumber and Joe Griffey powered through for a goal which was followed by a point from Conor O’Dwyer.

Kickhams were dealt a blow before the end when full forward Alan Horgan had to be carried from the field with an injury. Eoin Butler rounded off the scoring with a fourth green flag his initial shot saved by Jordan Doyle but he eventually scrambled the sliotar over the line.

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams will now play Eire Og Annacarty Donohill in the quarter final this Friday evening.

Best for Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams were, Paul O’Dwyer, Conor Horan, Turlough Breen, Joe Griffey and Gerry Horgan while Arravale Rovers were best served by Richie Lohan, Fergus Halligan, Michael Sharpe and Killian Noonan.

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams: Paddy Ryan, James Shanahan, Gavin McCormack, David Shanahan, Ger O’Dwyer, Paul O’Dwyer (0-1), Conor Horan, Turlough Breen (1-0), Paudie Slattery (0-3, (0-1f)), Gerry Horgan (0-5), Aidan Butler (0-1), Joe Griffey (1-2), Steven Farrell, Alan Horgan (0-1), Thomas Ryan (1-4, 0-3f))

Subs Used: Eoin Butler (1-0), Cathal Ryan, Cathal Carr, Alan Butler, Conor O’Dwyer (0-1)

Arravale Rovers: Jordan Doyle, Peter Hayes, Gerard O’Dwyer, Richard Lohan, Michael Ryan, Roger O’Connor, Tadgh O’Connor, Fergus Halligan (0-1), Seamus Kinnane (1-0), Cormac Roche, Fintan Ryan (0-1), Michael Sharpe (2-0), Killian Noonan, Timmy Dalton (0-1f), Tony Lowry

Subs Used: David Power, Jason Barry

Referee: John O’Grady (Rosegreen)