Clonmel man Michael Scully qualifies for Ironman world triathlon championships in Hawaii

Clonmel man Michael Scully has qualified for one of the most prestigious triathlons in the world.

A founder member of Clonmel Triathlon Club, he will compete in the Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii this coming October.

This event sees the "creme de la creme" of triathletes racing a very intense course of a 2.4 mile swim, followed by a 112 mile bike, and to finish, a 26.2 mile run - all consecutively!

Michael qualified for the Championships after completing an Ironman triathlon in Estonia of the same distances last Saturday, in a time of 9 hours, 9 minutes and 17 seconds to finish 45th out of 782 (or 5th place out of 115 in his age group of 30-34 years).

Michael Scully at the presentation ceremony in Tallinn.

Michael has been racing triathlons for quite a number of years and was one of the founding members of Clonmel Triathlon Club.

A modest triathlete, Michael's dedication to his training is meticulous and executes his races to the highest calibre, with qualifying for the World Championships evidence enough of such commitment.