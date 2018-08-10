Fancy a Free golf lesson at Cahir Park with a PGA Professional?

Cahir Park Golf Club are offering FREE golf lessons on Tuesday next, 14th August, as part of their Golden Jubilee Pro-Am Day.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of their founding, Cahir Park Golf Club will hold these free clinics, and invite all golfers to come along. The lessons are are open to anybody (Members and Non-Members). So if it your driving, second shots, pitching, chipping or putting that needs a little help, why not come along on Tuesday next.

The clinics will be run by PGA Professionals Jimmy Bolger, Kilkenny, Ted Higgins (Ted Higgins Golf), Mark Staunton (Delgany) and Brian Doheny (Callan).

The Professionals will give clinics on all aspects of the game.

These are not to be missed and give an excellent chance to pick up tips from some of the top coaches in Ireland. The bonus is it’s all for FREE.

Anybody interested just turn up on the day (Tuesday,14th August) at 1pm in the driving range at Cahir Park Golf Club.