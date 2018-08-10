One change on Tipperary ladies football team for relegation play-off with Waterford

TWO counties who have made significant progress at senior level in recent times face a battle to avoid the drop at Callan on Saturday at 3pm in the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship (Relegation Playoff)

Tipperary, in their first year back up senior, face a Waterford team who made the step up in 2015 after winning the TG4 Intermediate crown.

It’s a massive Munster derby in Callan with plenty at stake, as the winners will guarantee themselves senior championship fare again in 2019.

For the losers, there’s a second chance, as they’ll face off against the losers of the other relegation tie this afternoon between Cavan and Monaghan.

There’s one change from the Tipperary team that lined out against Donegal last time out, as Lucy Spillane comes in for Caoimhe Condon.

Waterford boss Pat Sullivan has made two changes to the team that faced Galway in the qualifiers, with Keeley Corbett Barry and Gráinne Kenneally in ahead of Kate Hahessy and Aisling Mullaney.

Tipperary: L Fitzpatrick; L Dillon, M Curley, B Condon; A.R. Kennedy, S Lambert, S Condon; A McCarthy, O O’Dwyer; L Spillane, A Moloney, N Lonergan; R Howard, M Morrissey, G O’Brien.

Waterford: K Moroney; M Dunford, C McGrath, R Casey; Kate McGrath, Karen McGrath, M McGrath; E Murray, K Corbett Barry; M Wall, G Kenneally, K Murray; A Wall, M Delahunty, M Ryan.