Liam Cahill delighted that U-21s have provided a boost for Tipperary hurling

Manager Liam Cahill said that his team's "great victory" over Galway in Wednesday evening's All-Ireland U-21 Hurling Championship Final was the injection in the arm that everybody in Tipperary needed.

He said that his players had "gone through a lot over the last five weeks (since losing heavily to Cork in the Munster Final) and I'm really proud of the way they responded.

"After the Munster Final we sat down in the team hotel and it was all fairly raw and fairly disheartening, to say the least.

"When you fail in a Tipperary jersey there has to be consequences, and that happened to me in my time, and it happened in (coach) Mikey Bevans' time, hence the changes in the team tonight (there were five in total).

"Whoever was going to come to the field not feeling sorry for themselves after the Munster Final was going to get to play, and the fellows that played tonight won the jersey the right way and they proved their point tonight".

https://www.nationalist.ie/news/sport/328636/tipperary-s-u-21-hurlers-beat-galway-to-reach-the-all-ireland-final.html

However he also warned that there could be further changes to the line-up before their re-match with Cork in the All-Ireland Final, which will be played on August 25/26 at a venue to be decided.

"Our team could evolve and change again between now and Cork, because Cork are a different kettle of fish. But I can assure you the way these men have responded at home in Dr. Morris Park every Tuesday and Thursday night is absolutely immense, and a credit to them, their families, their clubs, their schools and everyone who has brought them to the level where they are today.And I'm so proud of them.

"I was looking at a number of players who played there tonight who were subs with me down the last couple of years. They were patient and they were honest and they didn't give me a bit of trouble and they soaked it up and they knew it was part of their development. And I'm absolutely thrilled they got their chance tonight. I'm absolutely thrilled with the manner in which they responded".

Liam Cahill (pictured above) was also full of praise for his selectors and coach Mikey Bevans (Toomevara), whom he pointed out is now preparing his third team in four years for an All-Ireland Final, after he was involved with Cahill's Minor team in 2015 and 2016.

He also confirmed that they would be launching an appeal against the red card issued to Mark Kehoe ten minutes into the second half.

"(Referee) Sean Cleere pulled a couple of times for the handpass tonight, we were told about that and I've no issue with that.

"We were told that if a tackle is head-high it's a straight red. Mark Kehoe was low enough (in his tackle) not to warrant a red card. It was an arm across the chest as far as I could see and it's definitely something we'll be looking to rescind".

Now the focus is turning to the final against Cork.

"They are favourites to win the All-Ireland and rightly so, they have ten senior panellists. They're a phenomenal team.

"We know what they're about and we're not going to take any step back. We told them that after the Munster Final that if we were lucky enough to meet again we'd be coming for them and we're really looking forward to the chance".