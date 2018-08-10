Munster rugby stars a huge hit at Clanwilliam summer camp in Tipperary town

Clanwilliam Park was a hive of activity last week as large numbers of children took part in the Munster Rugby Summer Camp.

It really was a tremendous week for all the boys and girls aged 6yrs to 12 yrs who made up the large numbers at the camp. For many it was their first time playing rugby, but there were also many players from the minis sections of Clanwilliam F.C., Cashel RFC, Kilfeacle & District RFC and Clonmel RFC all honing their skills before returning to rugby training in September.

“The Munster Rugby summer camp is a brilliant way for kids to get a great taste for rugby in a really fun environment,” said Mike Ryan, President of Clanwilliam F.C.

“Great credit is due to Gerry Casey and his team of professional Munster Rugby coaches who really focus on all the kids having fun. They had a vast variety of games for all the kids to enjoy throughout the week.”

The children got a chance to make new friends and there were plenty of fun games to enjoy whilst also learning about rugby values such as teamwork and respect.

The children also learned the skills of tag rugby, such as throwing and catching, passing, tagging and scoring tries. Each day the children’s rugby skills were improving and by the end of the camp they were really showing those fine skills in their exciting tag rugby games.

Wednesday brought great excitement as Munster Rugby players Tommy O’Donnell and Ciaran Parker visited the Summer Camp in Clanwilliam. They joined the children for lovely photo opportunities, enthusiastic questioning and signing autographs. “The visiting players Tommy and Ciaran really joined in the fun of the camp and the kids were all smiles as they met two of their Munster heroes,” said club Secretary, Jerry Cotter. “This is the third year that Clanwilliam has hosted the Munster Rugby Summer Camp and yet again it was a huge success. It really was a fun filled, enjoyable week of rugby skills, games and the very best of coaching. Well done to all the kids, coaches and especially the parents for bringing the kids to the camp. Everyone is already looking forward to next year’s Munster Rugby Summer Camp in Clanwilliam.”

Clanwilliam F.C. Minis Section welcomes boys and girls age 5yrs to U12s, and the club will have a Player Registration Day for the coming season on Saturday 01st September from 2pm to 4pm. All are welcome.