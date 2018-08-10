Famine is over - Fr. Sheehy's turn on the style to win their first title in 17 years

Clonmel Credit Union South Tipperary Intermediate Football Championship Final

FR SHEEHY’S 2-15 :: 1-7 CLONMEL OG

There was a great outpouring of excitement, joy and relief at Ardfinnan this evening (Friday) as Clogheen side Fr. Sheehy’s ended a famine stretching all the way back to 2001 without any adult title, in any code, at any grade.

Understandably so at the end of such a barren spell they were entitled to treasure the moment, and while lifting the cup itself was all that seemed to matter in the moment, they can also take great encouragement from a performance that simply blew last year’s champions off the park.

Fr Sheehy's captain Sean Flynn accepts the Johnny Kehoe Cup for his side after their win over Clonmel Og in the final of the South Tipp IFC at Ardfinnan on Friday evening.

From the throw-in right until referee Martin Doyle’s final whistle there was no let up in a performance packed with determination, intensity and passion. Having waiting so long for a title, and having lost two South intermediate football finals in the last two years, to Fethard and Clonmel Og respectively, this time, at last, there was to be no denying Fr Sheehy’s.

Never led at any stage in the game, Fr Sheehy’s dispelled early nerves, including a good goal opportunity wasted by Clonmel Og’s Chris O’Gorman, to go into a 0-4 to 0-0 lead after the first quarter.

A tense opening left supporters having to wait until the fifth minute for the opening score. It came from a free converted by team captain, the hugely impressive Sean Flynn, and won by the electric pace of Colin English, for which ‘The Og’ had no answer to all evening.

A Liam O’Connor point in the eighth minute doubled that lead, the veteran Fr Sheehy’s player getting a final touch as the ball bobbled dangerously around the Clonmel goalmouth.

Ben Hyland with a superb free off the floor from way out left stretched the lead to three after 15 minutes and from the kick-out Hyland was to do even greater damage with the game's first goal.

The midfield battle for the kick-out was won by Brian Hyland and in a move linking up with Cian O’Brien the final pass was delivered to Ben Hyland who hit a thunderous goal from 15 metres which Jocky Landers got a touch to but couldn’t stop.

Soon after that team captain Sean Flynn combined once again with Ben Hyland who kicked a sweet point on a swivel to stretch the lead to 1-4 to 0-0 after 17 minutes as Clonmel Og looked on like a rabbit in headlights.

The defending champions eventually got on the scoreboard in the 18th minute when Conor Arrigan finished a move involving Graham Quinn and Shane O’Connor for his side’s first point.

It settled the Clonmel side somewhat and after Darragh Kearney was impeded following a good run, Johnny Cagney got his third attempt at a placed ball between the uprights to temporarily reduce the deficit to five points.

It was but a brief respite as in the space of three minutes Brian Dignam’s side hit three fine points from play without reply.

Colin English fed a ball back to his captain who from a standing position on the 45 metre line kicked a superb point after 27 minutes.

Fr Sheehy's players listen to the words of team captain Sean Flynn after the side had won the South IFC final against Clonmel Og at Ardfinnan on Friday evening.

The pace of the Fr. Sheehy’s vanguard was their main method of attack and this was epitomised in the next passage of play with Flynn and English tearing through ‘The Og’ defence before Ben Hyland added another point in a very fruitful opening half for the centre-forward.

And with the momentum now behind them, right from the kick-out Colin English weaved around the flanks to kick an excellent point on the run for an eight points lead as half-time approached.

The final score of the opening half-hour went to Chris O’Gorman of Clonmel Og with a point from 35 metres to send the sides to the break at 1-7 to 0-3. One couldn’t see any way back for the Ned Hall boys against a fired up Fr. Sheehy’s.

But Clonmel Og did a little bit of mending at the break and a few positional switches gave them a better footing on the resumption.

The first three points went their way also.

Minor player Cian O’Sullivan won a free in the second minute, and repeated the dose a few minutes later, his pace on both occasions causing the Clogheen defenders a problem. Johnny Cagney pointed both frees.

When Conor Arrigan kicked a point on the run in the 35th minute the lead was back four points and one wondered would we have a competitive game after all.

A fine solo up the right win by the Tipperary under 21 hurling captain, Colin English, won yet another free and Flynn duly obliged.

And then eight minutes after the restart, Clonmel Og threw down the gauntlet with a cracking goal. A punt from defence by Karl Kearney was taken well in the air by Conor Arrigan and after working his way free he put Graham Quinn clear to blast to the net. Suddenly what was an eight points advantage before the break was now down to just two. We would see exactly what Fr Sheehy’s were really made of in their response.

However, as the game had come to life in a brief few minutes following the restart, it was to die a slow death from a competitive aspect thereafter. The final 22 minutes of the game were dominated by a Fr. Sheehy’s side who quite simply were not for turning, not this time anyway. In that time they would outscore the opposition by 1-7 to 0-1.

A further Sean Flynn free after some good work from Thomas Conway – another who played a huge part in the historic win – settled the Clogheen side.

The team captain then kicked a fine point from play from 35 metres to stretch the lead to four as the challengers upped the tempo of the game, big time.

After Colin English was fouled yet again in the 48th minute, Flynn in his own inimitable free-kicking style, bisected the uprights for a 1-11 to 1-6 advantage as Clonmel Og began to wane.

And then the game was put to bed with an absolute peach of a goal. A move down the right wing saw Liam O’Connor feed the flying Colin English. At pace the wing-forward blew open the double tackle of two Clonmel Og defenders to leave them on the floor. He soloed on another little bit before planting a rocket of a shot diagonally into the top corner of the net. It was a goal worth seeing and for his overall contribution to the evening he deserved it. Indeed, maybe this could be a magnificent year yet for the Fr. Sheehy’s man and his club.

And the points kept coming for Clogheen with Sean Flynn adding two more from play in the 53rd and 55th minutes, with Robert O’Brien and Dylan Flynn being involved in their creation, and Flynn delivering their execution like a captain on the threshold of something special. The rabbit headlights had been turned on again for Clonmel Og to stand and stare it seemed with no answers to the waves of attack coming from Fr Sheehy’s.

Two minutes into time added-on Ben Hyland, running flat out through the heart of the Clonmel Og defence kicked the game’s final point. The intensity of the effort characterised the spirit of the winners. While home and hosed already there was to be no letting up this time. Indeed moments later Sean Flynn was at the end of a free-flowing move but his effort at goal crashed back of the crossbar with the keeper beaten all ends up.

The referee's final whistle was greeted with great joy and Fr Sheehy's weren't the only ones relieved it seemed.

It was an outstanding team performance from 1 to 15 for Fr Sheehy's on the night.

A honest hard-working defence held last year's South champions to just 1-4 from play over the hour, none more so than Thomas Conway at centre-back.

Robert O'Brien put in a good display doing a lot of ground work while his midfield partner Sean Flynn was magnificent with a contribution of nine points.

Ben Hyland at centre-forward contributed 1-4 while Colin English looked dangerous everytime he got in possession. His goal near the end was something special and one he will remember with pleasure in the future.

It wasn't a good day at the office for last year's beaten county finalists and they struggled all over the pitch against a fiercely determined Fr. Sheehy's who looked well ahead of them in terms of commitment and preparation. A couple of absentees didn't help the cause beforehand either. But credit to the likes of Kevin McGrath, Darragh Kearney, Alan Brannigan, Graham Quinn and Conor Arrigan who gave it their all. A big improvement will be needed for the county championship.

FR SHEEHY’S

Thomas Quirke, Dylan O’Brien, Patrick Mulcahy, James Mulcahy, David Hyland, Thomas Conway, Patrick Ryan, Robert O’Brien, Sean Flynn (Capt., 0-9, 0-4F), Colin English (1-1), Ben Hyland (1-4, 0-1F), Adrian O’Brien, Liam O’Connor (0-1), Brian Hyland, Cian O’Brien.

Subs: Dylan Flynn for David Hyland (10 mins, inj); Richie McGrath for James Mulcahy (half-time);



CLONMEL OG

Jocky Landers, Kevin McGrath, Darragh Kearney (Capt), Shane O’Connor, Karl Kearney, Noel Walsh, Alan Brannigan, Graham Quinn (1-0), Johnny Cagney (0-3F), Cian O’Sullivan, John Bates, Mally O’Connor, Chris O’Gorman (0-1), Eoin Fallon (0-1F), Conor Arrigan (0-2).

Subs: Gino Lonergan for Mally O’Connor (15 mins); John Tierney for Graham Quinn (58, inj).

Referee: Martin Doyle (Ardfinnan).