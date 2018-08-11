Tipperary ladies footballers lose but still have one more chance to avoid relegation

Tipperary ladies footballers have still one more chance to avoid relegation from senior grade when they play Cavan in the relegation final next weekend.

This follows their 3-13 to 1-13 defeat to Waterford in Callan today.

Earlier Cavan had lost to Monaghan meaning both Monaghan and Waterford are safe for another year.

Tipperary will be fiercely determined to win next week and retain their hard-won senior status.

They battled bravely against neighbours Waterford but just came up short in a tense battle.