Drom-Inch firepower too much as they outscore Carrick Swan in the County SHC

Drom Inch 2-24

Carrick Swan 0-16

A blistering last ten minutes to the first half set Drom Inch up for victory in their County SHC Group 3 clash at Cashel this evening, winning comfortably in the end, 2-24 to 0-16.

It was a highly accomplished display from the Mid side who had just too much class and firepower for a battling Carrick side that never gave up despite the odds.

Indeed the South side started brighter and led 0-4 to 0-1 after thirteen minutes with Aaron Dunne knocking over two fine points.

With Drom slow to settle, Swan continued to take the initiative and were good value for their three point lead after twenty minutes, 0-7 to 0-4, with three of the four Drom points from Seamie Callanan.

But then Drom upped a gear and by half time led 1-9 to 0-8, outscoring the Swan 1-5 to 0-1 in that period.

They had the lead down to two points before Shane Hassett struck for their goal in the 28th minute, showing alertness when a Callanan free dropped short, was only partially cleared, and Hassett fired home.

Two points from captain David Collins and another from Johnny Ryan extended the lead before Danny O'Hanlon pointed a Swan free on the stroke of half time.

Drom then went on to boss the second half, centre forward David Collins getting their second goal from a Callanan pass six minutes in and two fine points from Hassett stretching the lead to 2-11 to 0-8. eight minutes in.

As Swan struggled to stay with their opponents, Drom players picked out their passes with great accuracy and went on a point scoring spree in the final quarter.

It was all too easy for players of the calibre of Callanan, Hassett and the two David Collins as they raised white flags from all over the field.

Callanan was tightly marked but that created space elsewhere in the attack. The county man hit seven points, four from frees.

But Swan are renowned battlers and while they never looked likely to trouble Damien Young in the Drom goal, they took their points when the chances arose.

Eric and Gavin O'Halloran worked tirelessly to feed the forwards with Danny O'Hanlon, Kevin Lanigan and sub Michael Loughman looking sharp.

But the result was never in doubt from the early stages of the second half as Drom claimed the points in some style.