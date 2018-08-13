Eire Og Annacarty fightback just not enough as they lose to Toomevara in County SHC

A spirited last quarter rally by Eire Og, Anacarty was not enough to save the day as they went under by two points to Toomevara in round two of group 2 of the Tipperary Water county senior hurling championship at The Ragg, 2-14 to 0-18.

The beaten West finalists were hoping to consolidate their position as the top of this very competitive group after an earlier win over Killenaule but a great save by Toomevara goalie Darren Cuddihy in a hectic finish denied Eire Og the goal that would have given them victory and put them in pole position to qualify for the knock-out stages of the championship.

Their last game in the group section is against Kilruane Mac Donaghs, a mouth-watering encounter so crucial for both sides, as Eire Og must win to qualify for the business end of the championship and Kilruane, without a point so far, need a victory to avoid being caught up in a relegation battle.

Eire Og made the early running and with Brian Fox to the fore scoring to points from wingback they led 0-6 to 0-3 after eleven minutes, a situation helped by some slack finishing on Toome’s part, they being off target five times in that period.

The second quarter however belonged to Toome, and with the sides level at 0-6 each Kevin McCarthy raced in from the right for a quality goal in the 21st minute. They added points from Mark and Josh McCarthy before the break to which Aidan Griffin, Anacarty’s chief marksman in the first half, replied.

At the interval it was advantage Toomevara 1-8 to 0-7, with Eire Og needing to recapture the fluency of the opening quarter if they were to stop last year’s O Riain cup winners.

Instead, it was Toome who continued to dominate in the third quarter, Mark McCarthy landing six points from frees before slamming home a 46th minute goal after Benny Dunne and Kevin McCarthy were involved in the build-up.

Aidan Griffin (2) and Paidi O’Dwyer had Eire Og points interspersed in those Toome scores but at this point Toome were 2-14 to 0-12 clear and looking comfortable winners.

Anacarty have a proven track record as doughty fighters and they were not going to go under without a battle. Three points in five minutes from Kevin Fox, Aidan Griffin and a long-range free from goalie Darragh Mooney generated momentum, leaving them five points adrift. Three further points in as many minutes from Tom Fox, Griffin and a Mooney free, left only two in it with three minutes to play and the fine gathering was really warming to the contest.

Toome backs were to the wall at this stage as Eire Og chased the goal they needed to win, and Toome had goalie Darren Cuddihy to thank for their survival, his smart save from Connie Bradshaw in the dying minutes denying the West side a goal that would surely have given them the points.

So Toome stay top of the table and their remaining game against Killenaule will further test their credentials as they seek to recapture former glory in the top-flight. While a trifle disappointed at having found themselves in such difficulty at the end when the game ought to have been put to bed, possibly due to a drop in concentration, they have every reason to be pleased to have come through against opposition who have been mixing it with the best in recent years.

Toome would probably regard themselves as a work in progress rather than the full package at this stage, and this win should do much for their self-belief with Andrew Ryan, Jason Ryan, Mark McCarthy, Benny Dunne, Jake Ryan, Paul Ryan and Mark McCarthy who scored 1-9, 1-1 from play, their key figures.

All is not lost for Eire Og but they have a difficult final group game when they take on Kilruane MacDonaghs. Hard though the West lads battled all through they never seriously threatened a goal until driven by desperation at the finish.

Their cause was not helped by the loss of corner back Diarmuid Ryan to injury after only fourteen minutes. Some poor decision making cost them scores and these are issues they will have to address before that crucial game. Brian Fox was their top performer with Tom Fox, Dinny Crosse, Eoin Kennedy, Conor O’Brien and the accurate Aidan Griffin also to the fore.

Toomevara scorers – M McCarthy(1-9, 0-8fs); K McCarthy(1-0), P Ryan(0-2), J McLoughney, Jason Ryan,J McCarthy(0-1 each);

Anacarty scorers – A Griffin(0-7,7fs), B Fox, P O Dwyer, D Mooney(0-2 each), P Downey, R O Brien, D O Dwyer, K Fox, T Fox(0-1 each);

Toomevara – Darren Cuddihy; Cathal Kennedy, Andrew Ryan, Liam Ryan; Jake Ryan, Jason Ryan, Darren Delaney; Josh McCarthy, Joey McLoughney; Colm Canning, Paul Ryan, Benny Dunne; Kevin McCarthy, Mark McCarthy, Jack Delaney; Subs- Luke Ryan for D Delaney(49 mins), Conor O Meara for Canning(53 minutes);

Eire Og Anacarty – Darragh Mooney; Kevin Fox, Eoin Bradshaw, Diarmuid Ryan; Brian Fox, Tom Fox, Paul Devlin; Conor O Brien, Ronan O Brien; Paidi O Dwyer, Eoin Kennedy, Paul Downey; Seanie Ryan, Dinny Crosse, Aidan Griffin; Subs – Donal O Dwyer for D Ryan(14 minutes) Connie Bradshaw for R O Brien(50 mins);

Ref- Johnny Ryan,Boherlahan-Dualla.