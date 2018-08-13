What a great week on the track for Tipperary trainers and jockeys

There was family success at Cork on Monday last week where Thurles jockey Frank Hayes rode a winner for his father Liam aboard the JJ Walsh trained Shadows Return. The five-year-old obliged in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Handicap Hurdle at odds of 16/1.

Carrick-On-Suir trainer Mark Cahill had set the wheels in motion for the Premier contingent earlier on the card when Theatre Run proved strongest in the Mallow Mares Handicap Hurdle. Sean Flanagan was in the saddle and hugged the running rail on the turn into the straight before cruising into the lead there after.

Having successfully negotiated the final two obstacles the seven-year ran out an easy seven-and-a-half-length winner. It was a second career win for the mare which returned at odds of 12/1.

The final race on the card proved to be another great family affair as 16-year-old jockey Tim Hyde rode his second career winner aboard Stacey Sue which is trained by his grandfather Tim. A 14/1 shot, the five-year-old mare was one of about five horses with a live chance running up the home straight. Having had the benefit of the running rail she eventually had half-a-length to spare in victory. It was a second career for the young rider.

Thurles trainer Edward O’Grady ensured there was Tipperary representation in the winners’ enclosure at Roscommon on Tuesday where he saddled Parisian to victory in the Railway Bar 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle.

The eventual winner hit the front at the back of the third last and was never truly challenged thereafter. Denis O’Regan tried gallantly to get Smiling Eliza on terms after the last flight but that effort was ultimately in vein as Parisian ran on to score by two-lengths at a price of 10/1.

Ballylooby jockey Shane Crosse rode the John McConnell trained Maricruz to victory in thewww.countysligoraces.com Apprentice Handicap at Sligo on Wednesday. The three-year-old filly raced on five occasions without success prior to the 1m2f contest at the Connacht track but set the record straight on the night courtesy of a three-and-a-half-length success. The Dermot Weld trained Ace Of Diamonds was next best while 11/2 shot Sharjah completed the places for trainer Andrew Slattery.

The good times continued for the Tipperary racing contingent later in the week as Bansha trainer David Marnane, who enjoyed one of his biggest career successes at this year’s Royal Ascot with jockey Billy Lee in the saddle, and once again teamed up with the Ballingarry rider with great success on Friday. Cracking Name had previously reigned supreme at the course in August of 2017 and repeated that feat courtesy of a three-quarter-length success in the Tipperary Races Handicap at odds of 8/1.

Donnacha O’Brien chalked up a treble – a double for his brother Joseph and another for his father Aidan, winning the opening race of the day when he claimed victory aboard 3/1 favourite Tanex in the Foran Equine Irish EBF Auction Maiden. Aidan O’Brien was responsible for training a double at Cork on Saturday where Sizzling tasted Group 3 success in the Stallion Farms EBF Give Thanks Stakes.

Cahir rider Shane Crosse partnered Dandyman Port to victory in the Follow Tipperary on Facebook Handicap on the same card. The Des Donovan trained raider was available at odds of 14/1 to claim the seven furlong contest and a strong ride from Crosse in the final furlong was crucial in clinching the bay filly’s first career success.

Jimmy Finn got his name on the scoresheet at Downpatrick on Sunday where Lleyton which was declared the winner despite passing the finish line in second position. The placings were overturned as jockey Conor Maxwell failed to carry the correct weight aboard Muroor.

Fethard jockey Ben Coen set the trend of family success at the Curragh on Sunday by partnering Mid Winster to victory in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF for his uncle, Thurles based trainer, Andrew Slattery. Making just her second career appearance, the two-year-old ultimately had just a neck in hand of the Billy Lee riden Nitro Boost passing the judge having hit the front a furlong from home.

The winner carried the colours of the Sligo based Good Craic to victory for what was her first career success.