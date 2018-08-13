Tipperary's All-Ireland U-21 Hurling Final against Cork will be played in Limerick

Tipperary's All-Ireland U-21 Hurling Championship Final against Cork will be played at Limerick's Gaelic Grounds on Sunday week, August 26.

The game will start at 5.30 and if necessary extra time will be played.

The referee has yet to be confirmed by the GAA.

Tipp reached the final courtesy of a six-points victory over Galway at the same venue last Wednesday, while Cork had a big win over Wexford in the other semi-final.

The decider will be a re-match of the Munster Final, which Cork won by 13 points at the beginning of July.