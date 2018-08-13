Tom J. Ryan wins Captain's Prize at Tipperary Golf Club

Congratulations to Tom J Ryan on his win in our Captain’s Prize (Mr. Bernard Tobin), shooting great rounds of 68 and 69 in the process over the weekend.

In second place was member Adam Long whose 36 hole total was 134 shots, but a junior club member ruling excluded Adam from the top prize on this occasion.

In third place came Eddie Stapleton with a 36 hole total of 136 shots, but another club ruling (overseas players) didn’t allow Eddie to take the top prize in the Captain’s Prize competition.

The speed of our greens and placement of pins might even have the great TW floundering at times. Despite this, scoring was excellent across all three days.

We had a great attendance for a beautiful buffet meal served by Liam Duffy & Co and for the prize presentation afterward.

Music later was provided by Willie Bun and the dance floor was still full when I was leaving. Congratulations to all participants, prize winners and to Captain Bernard and family on a fantastic weekend.

Thanks to the Ladies yet again on a delicious spread and great organisation of the Coffee Morning. Many golfers insist that this is their highlight of the weekend and will not play golf before they sample some cream cakes. The threat of Storm Debby never materialised and conditions were near perfect for golf.

Sunday, August 12 - Captain's Prize - Mr Bernard Tobin:

Winner: Tom J. Ryan (14) 137 Nett.

2nd: Adam Long (7) 134 Nett.

3rd: Eddie Stapleton (15) 136 Nett.

Gross: Richard Ryan 151 Gross. 4th: Pat Sheehy (16) 140 Nett.

5th: Pat O’Shaughnessy (19) 141 Nett. (final 18

Category 1: Pat Creamer (7) 142 Nett (final 18)

Category 2: John Morrissey (15) 141 Nett.

Category 3: Denis Keating (20) 146 Nett. 1st 18: Denis Ryan (13) 69 Nett. 2nd 18: Tony O’Sullivan (5) 70 Nett.

Past Captain: Brian Devlin.

Seniors (Over 65): Willie Mulvihill (27) 147 Nett.

Junior/Student (Bill O’Dwyer Cup): Niall Carew (20) 72 Nett.

Visitors: Eamonn Nagle.