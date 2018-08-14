Liam Cahill would consider Tipperary senior hurling manager's job

Liam Cahill says he would consider the Tipperary senior hurling manager's job when the All-Ireland U-21 Hurling Championship Final is over, if he was lucky enough to be approached.

However the manager of the county U-21 team has also questioned whether he would be ready for the role.

The Ballingarry man is now busy preparing his side for that All-Ireland U-21 Final, which will be played at Limerick's Gaelic Grounds at 5.30 on Sunday week, August 26.

Speaking in Thurles before training on Monday evening, he said "it's great to be linked with the Tipp senior manager's job but I have never really thought about the job. That's being honest about it.

"It's like anything, it's like player development. I talk about developing players all the time but I have to develop myself too as a manager, so that's something that maybe when this campaign is over, if a guy is lucky enough to be approached, it's something you'd give consideration to, whether or not you're ready.

"It's one thing saying players are ready or not ready. You have to step back and see are you ready yourself as well, as a manager, and maybe I'm not. Maybe it's a bit soon, I don't know.

"It's something I'd give consideration to after the U-21 Final, hopefully".

Following a meeting of the Tipperary County Board management committee last Thursday evening, a committee has been formed to take direct responsibility for the process of appointing Michael Ryan's successor as Tipp senior hurling manager.

The five-man committee includes County Board chairman John Devane, County Board vice-chairman Joe Kennedy, County Board secretary Tim Floyd, County Board treasurer Michael Power and County Board PRO Joe Bracken.