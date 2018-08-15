Red card rescinded so Mark Kehoe can play in All-Ireland final for Tipperary

There was good news for the Tipperary under 21 hurlers last night when the county’s appeal regarding Mark Kehoe’s straight red card in the All-Ireland semi-final against Galway was successful.

The Kilsheelan/Kilcash player was dismissed in the 40th minute of last Wednesday night’s game at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick and had the red card not been rescinded by the Appeals Committee, the talented forward would have had to sit out the final against Cork on Sunday week, 26th August, in Limerick.

The news will give Tipperary manager Liam Cahill a boost as his side take on Munster champions Cork in a repeat of the provincial final which Cork won very comprehensively.

Kehoe was playing very well prior to his sending off against The Tribesmen. His dismissal came as a result of a challenge on the Galway keeper Eanna Murphy which referee Sean Cleere deemed to be too high. Going with the appeal, many felt the fact that the young Galway keeper had to go off following the challenge would have worked against Kehoe in his appeal, but thankfully it hasn’t.

Mark Kehoe had scored a cracking first half goal for Tipperary against Galway and indeed a rasping shot for a second goal was saved by Murphy only for Jake Morris to blast home the rebound.