Tipp Senior Football Championship resumes this weekend

After a four-months gap, the second round of the County Tipperary Senior Football Championship will go ahead this weekend with no less than six games down for decision.

Two games will take place on Saturday evening, both at 6.30 pm.

In Group 2, at Leahy Park, Cashel, Upperchurch/Drombane will take on current South champions Moyle Rovers, while in Group 3, at Clonmel Sportsfield there will be the all-South Division clash of Cahir and last year’s county runners-up Killenaule.

Leahy Park, Cashel is also the venue for the early game on Sunday (12 noon) when Kildangan, last year’s county intermediate champions will take on Ballyporeen in Group 3.

Three games will take place on Sunday evening all at 7 pm.

In Group 2 at Dundrum there is the all-West Division clash of Arravale Rovers and Galtee Rovers.

At New Inn there will be the Group 4 clash of Eire Og Annacarty/Donohill against Ardfinnan.

Also on Sunday evening in Cahir, county champions Clonmel Commercials will be fancied to make it back-to-back wins when they entertain Aherlow Gaels, also in Round 4.

Because of the Tipperary under 21 hurlers involvement in the All-Ireland final on Sunday week, 26th August, two senior games have been deferred: the Drom/Inch v Kilsheelan/Kilcash game, and also the all-Mid Division clash of JK Brackens and Loughmore/Castleiney.