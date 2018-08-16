It's All-Ireland Finals weekend for Tipp kids in Community Games

Tipperary's stars of the future will be representing their county with pride at the Aldi Community Games Natinal Finals in UL in Limerick this weekend.

The following competitors are all striving for honour and glory for their county and province at the huge event.

Saturday August 18th

Heats of the following events commencing at 9.00am.

Event 1. Boys u12 Relay, Templederry (Ciaran Murray, Ronan Ryan, Matthew Sage, Stephen Gleeson)

Event 2 Girls u12 Relay. Carrick On Suir (Ania Adamiec, Jade Barry, Mia Power, Kim Fitzpatrick, Isabelle Foley, Lily Hollaway)

Event 3 Boys u14 Relay, Toomevara (Alex Bourke, Dylan Carroll, Matthew Coffey, Fionn McGuigan)

Event 4 Girls u14 Relay Carrick On Suir (Eve Cronin, Ava Fitzpatrick, Tara Peters, Aoibhe Twomey)

Event 5 Boys u10 100m. Colin O’Brien, Mullinahone

Event 6 Girls u10 100m Aoibhe Moran, Ballinahinch Killoscully

Event 7 Boys u12 100m. Jack Carroll, Toomevara

Event 8 Girls u12 100m Mia Power, Carrick On Suir

Event 9 Boys u14 100m. Alex Bourke, Toomevara

Event 10 Girls u14 100m Emily Davidson,Roscrea

Event 11 Boys u16 100m. Jordan Collins, Templemore

Event 12 Girls u16 100m Caoimhe Power, Carrick On Suir

Event 13 Mixed Relay u10. Carrick On Suir. (Ferdia Geoghan, Jay O’Gorman, Holly Kirby, Izabela Wiolsoka)

Event 14 Mixed relay u13 Carrick On Suir (Calum Costello, Emma O’Neill, Killian Power, Sandra Tijanic)

Event 15 Mixed Relay u15. No Team.

Event 16 Boys relay u16 Templederry (Lewis Doyle, Tom McCutcheon, Darragh Murray, Aaron Ryan, James Sage)

Event 17 Girls Relay u16, Carrick On Suir (Kellie Bester, Siobhan O’Bilor, Caoimhe Power, Lynn Vermeer)

Event 18 Mixed relay u16. Templemore. (Jordan Collins, Emma Grant, Rachel Leonard, Jimmy Mullens, David Quinn, Nessa Towey)

Events commencing at 1.30pm - Heats & Semi finals

Event 19 Boys Hurdles u 10 (H) Jay O’Gorman, Carrick On Suir,

Event 20 Girls Hurdles u10 (H) Lily Ann O’Meara, Roscrea

Event 21 Boys Hurdles u14 (H) Dylan Carroll, Toomevara.

Event 22 Girls Hurdles u14 (H) Erin Hanrahan, Kilsheelan Kilcash

Event 23 Boys u8 60m (H) James Long, Newport

Event 24 Girls u8 60m (H) Emily O’Connor, Cahir

Event 25 Boys u8 80m (H) Sam Donovan, Fethard Killusty.

Event 26 Girls u8 80m (H) ` Sophie O Brien, Carrick On Suir

Event 27 Boys u12 600m (S/F) Daire O Donnell, Boherlahan Dualla.

Event 28 Girls u12 600m (S/F) Saoirse Doran, Thurles.

Event 29 Boys u10 200m (H) Billy Gleeson, Gortnahoe Glengoole.

Event 30 Girls u10 200m (H) Anna Paxman, Silvermines

Event 31 Boys u16 200m (H) Kyle Dooley, Roscrea.

Event 32 Girls u16 200m (H) Kellie Bester, Carrick On Suir.

Event 33 Boys u14 800m (S/F) Mark Davidson, Roscrea.

Event 34 Girls u14 800m (S/F) Hazel Brennan, Powerstown Lisronagh.

Event 35 Boys u16 1500m (S/F) Daniel Egan, Newport.

Event 36 Girls u16 1500m (S/F) Emma Murray, Ballingarry.

VENUES: Field Events / Name Tipperary Competitors. Saturday Aug 18th

Athletics Track /10 Acres & Sunday, Aug 19th Athletics Track.

9.30am Girls High Jump Anna Ryan Moycarkey Borris

1.30pm Boys High Jump Jimmy Mullens Templemore

1.30pm Boys Javelin. Killian Bergin Roscrea

2.00pm Girls Long Puck Clara Collins Newport - 10 Acres Pitch 2

4.00pm Boys Long Puck Leelan O'Donoghue Thurles - 10 Acres Pitch 2

4.30pm Girls Discus Lynn Vermeer Carrick On Suir.

Sunday, August 19th

9.30am Girls Ball Throw. Jade Barry Carrick On Suir.

1.30pm Boys Ball Throw Ryan Bargary Boherlahan Dualla

9.30am Girls Shot Putt Emma Carolan Ballinahinch Killoscully

1.30pm Boys Shot Putt Matthew Buckley Powerstown Lisronagh

9.30am Girls Long Jump Grace Fitzgerald Tipperary Town

1.30pm Boys Long Jump Graham Dooley Roscrea

VENUES: TEAMS & CYCLING PROGRAMME SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Leinster v Munster Draw in all events.

10 Acres Pitch 1 Hurling A - Round Robin Nenagh -

Aodhan Tucker, Daniel Connolly, Oisin Gleeson, Shane Gleeson Conor Hodgins, Valters Janitens, Emmet Jones, Ml Kennedy, Ml MacLoone, Stephen McNamara, Billy O'Brien, Senan O'Farrell, Daniel Quinn, Eanna Tucker, Michael Ryan.

Round 1 Connaught v Leinster 10am Round 2 Leinster v Munster 12noon

Round 3 Munster v Connaught 3pm

10 Acres 7 A side Soccer . Girls u12 Roscrea - .

Ceola Bergin, Ella Carey, Amy Carson Hogan, Aine Dooley, Shoeladh Dynan, Kayleigh Guidera, Laura Hogan, Alicia Murphy, Farah Murphy, Niamh O'Brien.

Semi Final 1 Connaught v Leinster 10.00am Semi Final 2 Leinster v Munster 12 noon

Play Off 2.30pm. Final 4.00pm

U.L. Arena Court One Spikeball Boys u14 Templemore -

Michael Cahill, Ned Delaney, Cormac Foy, Cian Sheedy, Ned Walsh, Josh Quinlan

Semi Final 1 Connaught v Leinster 12 Noon Semi Final 2 Leinster v Munster 12.45

Play Off 4.30pm. Final 5.15pm

Milford N.S. Skittles U12 Mixed Ss Peter and Paul-s in both -

Cillian Fahy, Anthony Fitzgerald, Brandon Landers, Anna Prendergast

Jamal Yousif, Kanzie Yousif.

Semi Final 1 Connaught v Leinster 10am. Semi Final 2 Leinster v Munster 2pm

Play Off 2pm. Final 2pm

Skittle U16 Mixed

Tadgh Carroll, Amy Hogan, Jamie Hogan, Shannan O'Donnell, Kayleigh Ryan

Semi Final 1 Connaught v Leinster 12 Noon Semi Final 2 Leinster v Munster 12 Noon

Play Off 4.pm. Final 4pm

TEAMS & CYCLING ON GRASS SUNDAY

10 Acres Cycling on Grass. Semi finals 10am. Final 2pm. Jake Feery Boys u12

Fethard Killusty, Aoibhe Kelly, Girls u14 Roscrea Kieran Murray Boys u 14 Ballingarry

10 Acres Gaelic Football Girls u14. Fethard-Killusty -

Emily Spillane, Isobel Maher, Nicole Delaney, Aine Connolly Mary Anne Fitzgerald, Clodagh Foley, Katie Wyse, Heather Spillane, Grainne Murray, Lucy Kenny, Aoibheann Collum, Jessica Moloney, Kelly Ryan, Kaycie Ahearn. Ciara O'Meara, Lily O'Mahony.

Semi Finals 1 & 2 both at 12 noon.

County Manager is Joan Hogan, Other Managers are:- Micheal Maher, County Team’s, Pauline Martin O’Rourke Athletics/Track Seamus Hogan, Athletics, Team, Claire Hogan, Athletics field events, Deirdre Ryan, Athletics/team and Child Officer.

The Tipperary base is in Kilmurray Village. It is right beside the Track/Playing Area’. There will be a large Tipperary flag on the window. Badges/Singlets and Tracksuits for medal presentations may be collected from Friday evening, all day Saturday and Sunday morning. It is important that all Singlets/Tracksuits be brought back to the base after events/ Medal Presentations.

Joan will be at the base for anyone needing any other information regarding venue's, appeals etc. The base will open for anyone that wants to leave in gear bags during the day while they are there and we will look after them, and as always there will be a cup of tea available.

We wish all participants the very best of luck