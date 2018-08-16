Rockwell Rovers little girls write their names into club history

Rockwell Rovers Ladies Gaelic Football Club’s u-6 and u-8 girls played their first match against Golden last Thursday evening. They were fantastic, displaying great skill and enthusiasm. A great evening was enjoyed by all involved.

They were to be out again along with the u-10 girls against Clerihan on Wednesday evening.

And all couldn’t wait to get back into action.

Rockwell Rovers Ladies Gaelic Football Club would like to thank Camida for their very kind sponsorship of the club jerseys.

We are extremely grateful for the sponsorship towards our club training tops etc. by Noel McNamara Butchers, Andy Hennessey, Senator Windows and Willie Barrett, Transport.

Both the jerseys and the club gear will be worn with pride by the girls.

Rockwell Rovers Ladies Gaelic Football Team - Under 8s.

Last orders for the gear to be submitted by Wednesday, 15th August. Our u-8, 10’s and u-12’s are looking forward to taking part in the upcoming Munster Club Go Games blitz on 18th and 25th August.

Thank you to all our u -11’s girls who took part in the Summer League. We were up against strong competition and our girls will have developed skill and confidence from these matches.

Rockwell Rovers Ladies Gaelic Football Club are organising a parish league for the u-8, u-10 and u-12 girls to commence in the coming weeks. Thank you to the fundraising committee who have organized a bag packing day in SuperValu on Saturday September 1st from 9am to 5pm. If anyone can spare an hour or two to help out, we would be grateful.

Thank you to all the parents, coaches and mentors for your continued support and encouragement. Training continues on Wednesday evenings from 7-8pm. New members are welcome.