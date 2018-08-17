County Tipperary GAA
Busy weekend on Tipperary GAA club scene with fixtures across South and West and County
A world of games this weekend
Conor Sweeney who will be hoping to lead Ballyporeen to a second successive win in this year's County SFC Championship when they take on Kildangan in Cashel on Sunday.
It will be a mad hectic weekend on the club GAA scene across the county with many games down for decision at county level as well as in the South and West Divisions.
While for the most part the resumption of the County Senior Football Championship takes centre stage with six Round 2 games being played, there is also plenty of important action besides in both South and West over the weekend.
Here is a full list of all the games scheduled for the period Friday, 17th to Sunday, 20th August:
COUNTY FIXTURES
SATURDAY, AUGUST 18
County Intermediate Football Championship - Group 4 Round 2
Clonmel Sportsfield 17:00, Rockwell Rovers V Carrick Swans
County Senior Football Championship - Group 2 Round 2
Leahy Park Cashel 18:30, Upperchurch-Drombane V Moyle Rovers
County Senior Football Championship - Group 3 Round 2
Clonmel Sportsfield 18:30, Cahir V Killenaule
County Intermediate Football Championship - Group 1 Round 2
Ned Hall Park 19:00, Fethard V Grangemockler Ballyneale
SUNDAY, AUGUST 19
County Senior Football Championship - Group 3 Round 2
Leahy Park Cashel 12:00, Kildangan V Ballyporeen
County Intermediate Football Championship - Group 2 Round 2
O’Sullivan Park, Ballingarry, 12:00 Moyle Rovers V Moycarkey-Borris
Templemore 12:00 Moyne/Templetuohy V Loughmore-Castleiney
County Senior Football Championship - Group 2 Round 2
Pairc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 19:00 Arravale Rovers V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun
County Senior Football Championship - Group 4 Round 2
New Inn 19:00 Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Ardfinnan
Cahir 19:00 Clonmel Commercials V Aherlow Gaels
SOUTH TIPP FIXTURES
SATURDAY, AUGUST 18
John Quirke Jewellers South Junior A Hurling Group 1 Round 5
Ballylooby 19:00, Skeheenarinky V Cahir. Referee: Michael Kennedy (U)
Cahir 19:00, Ballylooby/Castlegrace V Killenaule. Referee: Noel Cosgrave (U)
SUNDAY, AUGUST 19
South Junior B Football Championship Round 4
Killenaule 12:00, Clerihan V St Patrick's. Referee: Miceal McCormack (U)
Monroe 12:00, Killenaule V Cahir. Referee: Sean Lonergan (U)
Ballylooby 19:00, Moyle Rovers V Ballyporeen. Referee: Martin Doyle (U)
South Minor B Football Championship Final Replay
Fethard GAA Park 19:00, Mullinahone V Kilsheelan-Kilcash (ET). Referee: Paul Guinan (U).
WEST TIPP FIXTURES
FRIDAY, AUGUST 17
West Junior A Football Semi-Final
Lattin 19:30, Emly V Arravale Rovers
(ET). Referee: Seanie Peters
SATURDAY, AUGUST 18
West Junior Football B Round 5
Golden 19:30, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill. Referee: Mark Jordan
Sean Treacy Park 19:30, Solohead V Aherlow Gaels Postponed. Referee: Michael Duffy (U)
West Junior Hurling B Group 2 Semi-Final
Clonoulty 19:00, Golden-Kilfeacle V Cashel King Cormacs (ET)
West Junior A Football Semi-Final
Annacarty 19:15, Sean Treacys V Cappawhite (ET). Referee: David Grogan.
