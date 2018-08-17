Busy weekend on Tipperary GAA club scene with fixtures across South and West and County

It will be a mad hectic weekend on the club GAA scene across the county with many games down for decision at county level as well as in the South and West Divisions.

While for the most part the resumption of the County Senior Football Championship takes centre stage with six Round 2 games being played, there is also plenty of important action besides in both South and West over the weekend.

Here is a full list of all the games scheduled for the period Friday, 17th to Sunday, 20th August:

COUNTY FIXTURES

SATURDAY, AUGUST 18

County Intermediate Football Championship - Group 4 Round 2

Clonmel Sportsfield 17:00, Rockwell Rovers V Carrick Swans

County Senior Football Championship - Group 2 Round 2

Leahy Park Cashel 18:30, Upperchurch-Drombane V Moyle Rovers

County Senior Football Championship - Group 3 Round 2

Clonmel Sportsfield 18:30, Cahir V Killenaule

County Intermediate Football Championship - Group 1 Round 2

Ned Hall Park 19:00, Fethard V Grangemockler Ballyneale

SUNDAY, AUGUST 19

County Senior Football Championship - Group 3 Round 2

Leahy Park Cashel 12:00, Kildangan V Ballyporeen

County Intermediate Football Championship - Group 2 Round 2

O’Sullivan Park, Ballingarry, 12:00 Moyle Rovers V Moycarkey-Borris

Templemore 12:00 Moyne/Templetuohy V Loughmore-Castleiney

County Senior Football Championship - Group 2 Round 2

Pairc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 19:00 Arravale Rovers V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun

County Senior Football Championship - Group 4 Round 2

New Inn 19:00 Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Ardfinnan

Cahir 19:00 Clonmel Commercials V Aherlow Gaels

SOUTH TIPP FIXTURES

SATURDAY, AUGUST 18

John Quirke Jewellers South Junior A Hurling Group 1 Round 5

Ballylooby 19:00, Skeheenarinky V Cahir. Referee: Michael Kennedy (U)

Cahir 19:00, Ballylooby/Castlegrace V Killenaule. Referee: Noel Cosgrave (U)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 19

South Junior B Football Championship Round 4

Killenaule 12:00, Clerihan V St Patrick's. Referee: Miceal McCormack (U)

Monroe 12:00, Killenaule V Cahir. Referee: Sean Lonergan (U)

Ballylooby 19:00, Moyle Rovers V Ballyporeen. Referee: Martin Doyle (U)

South Minor B Football Championship Final Replay

Fethard GAA Park 19:00, Mullinahone V Kilsheelan-Kilcash (ET). Referee: Paul Guinan (U).

WEST TIPP FIXTURES

FRIDAY, AUGUST 17

West Junior A Football Semi-Final

Lattin 19:30, Emly V Arravale Rovers

(ET). Referee: Seanie Peters

SATURDAY, AUGUST 18

West Junior Football B Round 5

Golden 19:30, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill. Referee: Mark Jordan

Sean Treacy Park 19:30, Solohead V Aherlow Gaels Postponed. Referee: Michael Duffy (U)

West Junior Hurling B Group 2 Semi-Final

Clonoulty 19:00, Golden-Kilfeacle V Cashel King Cormacs (ET)

West Junior A Football Semi-Final

Annacarty 19:15, Sean Treacys V Cappawhite (ET). Referee: David Grogan.