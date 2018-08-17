Young Tipp senior side have a huge task ahead in All-Ireland camogie semi-final against Cork

Tipperary take on Cork in the second of an All Ireland Senior Camogie semi-final double bill at Semple Stadium on Saturday.

This rematch of the Munster final is a huge test for Tipperary against the All Ireland champions.

The sides also met in the group stages and Cork came out on top on both occasions.

This young Tipp side will have gained experience from those comprehensive defeats and must now ‘map’ an alternative plan to topple Cork.

The holders have great experience in 10 times All Star Gemma O'Connor, captain and goalie Aoife Murray and the dynamic Aisling Thompson in midfield.

Orla Cotter’s high fielding and free taking is another asset.

Donegal Ladies Football has given Cork a favour with dual players Hannah Looney and Libby Coppinger now playing football on August 25th with Tipperary also depending on Cavan to do likewise for Orla O'Dwyer who plays on both Camogie and Ladies Football senior teams.

Tipperary played their best hurling in the first 20 minutes of the quater final against Waterford, racing into a seven point lead and dominating the game.

But they found it hard to close out the game and needed a late 1-1 from Cait Devane to push their way past ‘the Deise’.

Tipperary also left it late with their victories over Wexford and Offaly and were five points down against Dublin before coming back for an all-important draw.

Let’s hope a strong finish again can see victory in the open spaces of Semple Stadium.

Tipperary would like to forget last year’s defeat to Galway in Semple where teh Westerners blitzed Tipp with some early scores.

Tipperary have several positional and personnel changes with Karen Kennedy settling in at centre back, Clodagh Quirke moving from wing back to corner back and Laura Loughnane moving from her National League position of corner back to midfield.

Ciardha Maher, Grace O'Brien and Orla O'Dwyer seemed to love the open spaces of Pairc Ui Chaoimh so their movement on and off the ball will be crucial.

Cait Devane has shown a leadership role with this side and her scoring this year has been phenomenal, leading the overall scoring charts nationally.

Julieanne Bourke has gained in confidence with each championship game after missing some of the National League.

Caoimhe Bourke plays her best matches against Cork so will be looking forward to this clash.

Special offers are available to groups of over 20 juveniles so please contact Carmel Harkin, Co Secretary as soon as possible.

For GoTogether Special Offer for groups, contact Croke Park Camogie Office at 01/ 8658651, Sheena.

For groups over 20 juveniles, get FREE matching tickets, that’s 40 tickets for the price of 20. Plus 1 adult free with each 10 juveniles.

Adults €15, OAP/Students €8 / Under 18s €3.

Tipp Intermediates face semi v Down for chance to play on All Ireland final Day!

Tipperary intermediates also hope to reach an All Ireland final this weekend when they take on Down in the semi-final in Kinnegad also on Saturday.

After a satisfactory National league campaign where Tipp registered 4 wins, the Intermediates have produced some super displays in the Liberty Insurance All Ireland Championship.

A win away to Kilkenny and a draw in Galway, having led by 4 points as the match entered injury time, have set them on their way.

Tipp’s victory over Westmeath, one of the Intermediate championship favourite,s was also an indication that in 2018 this Tipperary team were well prepared and meant business.

Jenny Grace, Andrea Loughnane, Niamh Treacy and Aoife Moloughney have been scoring freely with Mary Bourke putting in impressive centrefield performances.

Silvermines provide three defenders in Emer Murphy, Ciara Ryan and Nessa Murray with Sabrina Larkin and Hazel McAuliffe playing in the key central roles.

This squad has trained all year with the seniors which has been beneficial.

Sarah Quigley in goal gained valuable Senior team experience during the National League.

Laura Shinners has stepped up from minor to fill the wing back spot.

The match takes place against Down in Kinnegad, Co Westmeath at 2pm on Saturday August 18th.