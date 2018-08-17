Three changes to Tipperary ladies football team for relegation showdown with Cavan

Tipperary and Cavan meet in the TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship Relegation Final at, Dolan Park, Virginia, Co. Cavan at 1pm on Sunday

This is not where Cavan and Tipperary wanted to find themselves at the beginning of the championship season.

Two recent intermediate championship winners (Cavan 2013, Tipperary 2017) will now lock horns in a straight shoot-out to retain senior status for 2019.

This is a repeat of the Lidl NFL Division 2 final between the sides in May, when Tipp won to gain promotion to the top flight.

Tipp also had the edge when they visited Cavan in the group stages of the League campaign, and they won’t fear another visit to the Breffni County.

This game was switched to Sunday to avoid a dual clash involving Tipperary star Orla O’Dwyer, and the Premier County agreed to play Cavan on Breffni soil.

They won’t lack for motivation as they venture into the Lion’s Den but Cavan will be anxious to make home advantage count.

Manager James Daly has made one change in personnel to the team that started against Monaghan last weekend, with Sinead O’Sullivan handed a start ahead of Lauren McVeety, who’s named on the bench.

Tipperary manager Shane Ronayne has made three changes to his starting line-up, following defeat to Waterford last weekend.

Laura Dillon, Kate Davey and Sarah Everard drop out of the team, with Lucy Spillane, Emma Buckley and Roisin Howard drafted in.

Cavan: E Baugh; R Doonan, L Fitzpatrick, S Reilly; S Greene, G McGlade, S O’Sullivan; A Cornyn, D English; C Smith, A Maguire, C Dolan; A O’Reilly, A Sheridan, C Finnegan.

Tipperary: L Fitzpatrick; L Spillane, M Curley, B Condon; A.R. Kennedy, S Lambert, S Condon; A McCarthy, O O’Dwyer; E Buckley, A Moloney, N Lonergan; R Howard, M Morrissey, G O’Brien.